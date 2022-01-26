Digital first!

As digital assets and digital currencies become more prevalent across the globe, NCB Capital Markets Ltd said it is preparing to offer those products and services to Jamaican investors as well.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum, executives from NCB Capital Markets said the company is keeping a close watch on the international trends. At the same time, the executives made it clear that they will only use digital assets which are approved by the regulators.

Currently, people are able to trade digital assets in the US, the European Union, Canada, the UK, among others. However, it is still not allowed in a long list of countries particularly because of regulatory concerns as well as anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism laws (AML/CFT).

Here, the Bank of Jamaica recently completed the pilot phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), after which it expects to introduce Jamaican consumers to the world of digital assets in a control regulatory environment. Many stakeholders believe that the CBDC could pave the way for trading in digital assets and currencies which are getting increasingly popular.

Vice-president of investments Stacy-Ann Tait said, “The industry is going there, the globe is going there, so if NCB Capital Markets is a pioneer in innovation then we have to go there. We have to go there because we have to serve the needs of the clients.”

She stressed that investing and trading as we know it is changing and is more technological and digitally driven now more than ever before.

“When you think about the creation of wealth, what we're thinking about too are affluent investors who are coming up, this is what they are used to, this is what investing is going to look like for them and I am convinced that in another 10 years how we view investments and go about it will be a lot different and the regulations/guidelines have provided that ecosystem for industry players to start building that out,” she continued.

Similarly, CEO of NCB Capital Markets Steven Gooden noted that “digital assets and currencies are the future and the good thing about it is that the regulators are creating an enabling environment. Typically, when you look at innovation in the financial services you have new products, you tend to have some friction/tension with the regulators and as product services grow it becomes the norm then regulations come into play. The regulators in this instance fortunately have been a little bit more proactive and engaging than in the past.”

Gooden emphasised that NCB Capital Markets will have a seat at the table as the market for digital assets grow. He also said that his company will be the hub for innovators in the emerging market.

“Given who we are in the market, we will be thought leaders, it is coming, it is the future. Yes, it is disruptive but we are comfortable with disrupting ourselves. If you look at NCB and the launch of Lynk, it is disruptive and it is a bold move for an institution that is viewed to be a traditional institution,” stated Gooden.

In the meantime, Tait noted that the digital transition will be beneficial for the build out of a regional trading platform.

“When you think about a regional exchange, with the advent of technology the exchange won't look like how it looks now because digital assets, digital currencies opens up a broad market where you can now sell yourself, products, investments to a wider landscape of persons.”

Meanwhile, vice-president of strategy, research, innovation and projects Annya Walker disclosed that the company is getting ready to launch its mobile app, with features which will allow investors to conduct trades seamlessly.

“We started the journey with GoIPO and the investments there, we've made further investments in terms of biometric online on boarding and we did that before there was a pandemic. We're about to launch our mobile app and we're starting with some features and then we're going to be adding features. Even now we continue to add products and services on NCB Online with a view to making it better. We do see that in terms of digital assets the industry and the business will definitely go there and we're always open if the opportunity becomes available for digital assets to be offered.”

But even as the company focuses on building out its digital products and services, Walker noted that NCB Capital Markets continues to make significant investments in its human capital.

“Our investments in technology [don't ] only focus on the channels but also the vision and the broader technology road map. It looks at enabling everything from a digital perspective. This is not to say that we are not investing in people; our vision is that the client will be able to access both. If you wake up in the morning and you want to invest at 4 am, you can do that but if you want to speak to an advisor you will be able to do that as well,” Walker noted.