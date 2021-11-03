Digital switchover set to cost broadcasters in 2022

The Broadcasting Commission has issued a request for a technical consultancy to guide the digital switchover (DSO) process, slated to begin in 2022. The switchover will create room for the issue of more licences and new product providers in broadcasting.

The Jamaican Government has committed to completing the switch from analogue to digital free-to-air television by 2023, undertaking a phased transition to digital broadcasting technology, with the initial focus on the main urban centres, as of January 2022.

Digital is expected to free up spectrum, provide a more robust broadcasting signal and better technology integration, providing also a better communication platform for all devices, fixed and mobile.

Cordel Green, executive director of the Broadcasting Commission said the switchover will permit improved product offering, allowing traditional content providers to compete with Google, Amazon and Facebook. He stated, “ In less than a decade, technology companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook have captured much of the market for content. Traditional media companies in Jamaica are no longer operating on a level playing field; they now are competing against technology firms that are largely unregulated, untaxed, have no physical presence in the country, have no obligation to provide socio-culturally relevant content, and are capturing significant advertising revenue.

He continued, “The switchover to digital television could strengthen the position of the incumbent television companies in the marketplace by providing opportunities to increase the number and variety of programmes, at far higher quality, and combine free-to-view and paid content. Their success will then largely depend on their ability to monetise content across platforms and develop new sources of revenue.”

Green said that the objective of DSO is to deliver a fully digital, high-quality media and communication networks in Jamaica, with significant spectrum efficiency gains, far higher quality, more diverse content creation and to support Jamaica's transition to a digital society and economy.

The Broadcasting Commission head said the switchover applies to existing free to air broadcasters, who will be required to make the investments to modernise their transmission and distribution architecture.

Market impact

Globally, the switch to digital has led to bankruptcy among some commercial broadcasters in the United States and Spain. In Australia, the switch off date has been delayed accordingly.

Earlier this year, Minister of Information Fayval Williams explained that the switchover is expected to cost the industry between US$18 million and US$20 million, while households will be able to get a setup box with the digital signal for about J$4,000 to J$5,000.

She said that the transition is expected to ''free up valuable portions of the broadcast spectrum, which can then be used for other purposes such as advanced wireless services, dedicated educational channels, public and safety services and other applications.”

The Government is also issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for a public/private multiplexer. The multiplexer allows for several streams of input signals to be combined, or multiplexed, into one constant bandwidth signal, allowing for greater efficiency and cost savings.

In the United States, over a decade ago, on June 12 2009, 1,800 full power television stations broadcasting in analogue made the transition to a digital signal. Only four stations did not complete the transition; these ceased broadcasting. As a whole, broadcasters spent approximately US$10 billion on the technical changes needed to make the transition.

It was reported that investments included construction of new digital transmission and broadcasting facilities, including equipment and studios for high-definition production. Individually, TV stations spent roughly US$1 to US$2 million.

In Jamaica, it is expected that broadcasters will have at least one year of simultaneous digital and analogue broadcast to give them time to change their equipment and test the new system.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information indicates that approximately 83.7 per cent of Jamaicans still use analogue free-to-air television service.

Government support of the switchover is expected to include oversight of online safety and privacy and explore new product creation.

In the United Kingdom, in 2020, the UK Government made a £29-million investment in UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to include projects to test immersive technology and education and explore how the Internet can benefit people's lives.

A final discussion paper posted on the website of the Broadcasting Commission indicates that new digital platforms broaden the scope for a richer, more enhanced media experience, given the potential for multimedia applications, new domestic commercial services and better technical quality.

It also stated, “They also offer greater opportunities for mobile, portable and pocket equipment, in line with next generation network (NGN) technologies. “

Analogue switch-off Jamaica is set for January 2023. At last update, there were three free-to-air television stations, 22 radio stations, 47 subscription television operators in almost eighty per cent of the island by zone, including an all island cable licensee , as well as a growing number of local cable channels and other content providers (HYPE, RETV, CPTC, Music+, JNN, SportsMax, etc).

The Ministry of Information indicates that a National DSO Steering Committee has been established and will oversee the management and timely delivery of the DSO, including a national communication campaign, and will make any recommendations for necessary legislative and regulatory changes. The committee is chaired by Minister Fayval Williams.