e-Commerce slowing in some countries

AS countries move away from lockdowns and other restrictive measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the surge in e-commerce that accompanied the virus, and which kept economic activities going, seems to have fallen below pre-COVID levels in some countries.

In a joint research, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mastercard and Harvard Business School used data from aggregated and unidentifiable transactions from 47 countries to determine how much digital consumption increased during the pandemic, as well as whether the health crisis helped to widen the digital divide or spurred economies.

Looking at data between January 2018 and September 2021, the researchers also examined the permanency of the shift to e-commerce and the factors that explained deviations among economies and sectors.

“We found that the share of online spending rose more in economies where e-commerce already played a large role — and that the increase is reversing as the pandemic recedes,” the researchers shared.

“On average, the online share of total spending rose sharply from 10.3 per cent in 2019 to 14.9 per cent at the peak of the pandemic, but then fell to 12.2 per cent in 2021,” it added.

According to a joint release from the IMF and Mastercard, while online share of spending is higher than pre-pandemic level, it is only 0.6 per cent above projections had the pandemic not occurred. Although overall e-commerce transactions have fallen below peak levels, some countries are still recording growth in online share spending.

Online share of spending remains above pre-pandemic numbers in nearly half of economies, from emerging economies such as Brazil and India to middle-income countries like Bahrain and Jamaica.

In 2019, for example, Jamaica's online share of spending stood at 33.1 per cent. E-commerce transactions in the country peaked at 45.8 per cent in September 2021 but declined to 43.1 per cent. Even so, Jamaica's e-commerce growth is now 8.3 per cent above pre-COVID projections.

In contrast, Barbados' online share of spending rose from 12.2 per cent pre-COVID to 21.8 per cent in September 2021, then declined 11.3 per cent. The country's e-commerce transaction are now two per cent below pre-COVID projections.

In the Dominican Republic, 4.9 per cent of all transaction were from e-commerce. This rose to 6.7 per cent in January 2021 and dipped to 5.2 per cent most recently. The country's share of online spend is now 0.2 per cent below projections.

Meanwhile, in advanced economies like the USA online share of spending has reverted to or below forecast pre-COVID levels.

The study points out that e-commerce increased at a higher rate in countries with a greater share of online transactions relative to total consumption. However, while lockdowns and other restrictions on movement in the early stage of the pandemic catalysed a shift to e-commerce, “as the pandemic continued, that correlation between restrictions and online spending weakened — consistent with the declining impact of lockdowns and other restrictions on economic activity over time”.