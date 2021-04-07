Economist calls for free movement of labour within Caribbean

Senior economist Dr Justin Ram says that in an effort to build forward to the post-COVID-19 era, the Caribbean must develop the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the free movement of labour within the region.

Speaking at the 5th Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF 2021) held recently week, Ram emphasised the importance of the region to be considered as a single economic space.

“If you're going to have the free movement of capital you need to also have the free movement of labour. If I was born in the United States of America and I wanted to become an actor, I know where I need to go. I either go up to New York so I can act on Broadway or I'm heading over to the West Coast where I can get into Hollywood,” he said.

“It must be the same way we have to look at the Caribbean. If I want to do tourism there are certain places that are very good for that. If I want to get into manufacturing I know where I want to go, if I want to get into high finance I know where I should be heading,” he continued.

“If we do that, we're going to realise in very short order that we actually do have a very diversified economy if we look at the Caribbean as a single economic space,” he maintained.

Moreover, Ram, who is the former director of economics at the Caribbean Development Bank, said that the region is not preparing young people sufficiently enough for what is going to be the challenges of the future.

“We have to start inculcating in our young people that education is good and that you're going to come into a dynamic economy where you can get a return on that education. But more importantly, you don't necessarily have to be an employee, you can be an employer of yourself,” he contended.

To this end, he indicated that entrepreneurial activity will then has to be seen as a natural pathway for earning a good living in the Caribbean.

Sponsored by CIBC FirstCaribbean and KPMG, CARIF 2021 featured policymakers, technocrats and private sector experts who shared their perspective and leadership to the critical issues impacting the future of infrastructure in the Caribbean.