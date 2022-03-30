EduFocal acquires US edtech company

EduFocal Limited has acquired the digital assets of United States-based education technology company cleverschoolteacher.com.

Founded in Denver, Colorado, by classroom teacher, instructional coach, and educational consultant Deedee Willis, the website provides monthly curated K-1 resources and live online professional development sessions for K1 teachers in the United States of America on a subscription basis.

In addition to giving EduFocal a foothold in the US, it will also allow the Jamaican company to diversify its offerings to include primary school, secondary school and kindergarten learning content.

According to Gordon Swaby, chief executive officer, EduFocal, “Acquisitions and new markets are high on our agenda as a primary driver of top and bottom-line growth. The acquisition of Clever School Teacher gives us immediate presence in the USA on day one, access to hard currency and to opportunities at the often overlooked early childhood level, both in Jamaica, the region and obviously the USA.”

He disclosed to the Jamaica Observer that EduFocal expended approximately US$250,000 from the company's cash resources for the acquisition of Clever School Teacher — part of which was proceeds from the company's recent initial public offer.

Moreover, he advised that shareholders will see the immediate growth in earnings from the acquisition, beginning in the second quarter onwards. Swaby also emphasised that the new company will allow EduFocal to “repatriate” foreign exchange earnings from Clever School Teacher.

The CEO was, however, careful about forecasting earnings from the new acquisition, noting: “I wouldn't want to speak to how much it would contribute to the top line and bottom line at this time.”

EduFocal will not incur any debt or significant expenses from the new acquisition given that Clever School Teacher does not have a brick-and-mortar operation but is classified as a software as a service company (Saas). Additionally, the Jamaican company will not take on additional staff as a result, but will deploy its own software developers to maintain and improve the website.

Swaby explained that the operation of Clever School Teacher as an SaaS affords Edufocal “massive opportunities for growth in the short term [since] typically SaaS companies have high margins and can scale extremely well”.

“We are looking forward to growing an already very profitable company even more in the short term which will benefit our shareholders and a fast-growing number of users,” he added.

Clever School Teacher will be managed in the US under EduFocal LLC. The latter is owned in Jamaica by Clever School Teacher Limited, a subsidiary of EduFocal Limited.

The acquisition was facilitated by Marc Gayle, who acted as the lead consultant and who will continue to offer his service to EduFocal.

“We do plan to leverage the skills of Mr Gayle for this acquisition, at least in the short term,” Swaby shared with the Business Observer adding that the company is still looking out for more acquisition opportunities.