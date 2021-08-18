Elite Diagnostic's cash flow strengthens as profits dwindle

Even against the backdrop of nightly curfews slowing down traffic to its locations, Elite Diagnostic Limited's revenue climbed by 14 per cent to $502.26 million for its financial year (FY), which ended on June 30, 2021.

The company which provides imaging services and other medical services from three locations saw improved revenue because of its St Ann location which opened in February 2020, along with greater demand for its offerings. This was noticeable in its fourth quarter, where revenue jumped by 52 per cent to $136.7 million, in contrast to the $92 million reported in the prior period.

Although Elite had an 18 per cent rise in gross profit to $327.1 million, its operating profit slightly decreased to $28.4 million as administration expenses and depreciation charges topped $299 million. A larger foreign exchange loss and higher finance costs left Elite with a net profit of $659,498, 92 per cent lower than the $8.55 million set in the audited 2020 FY.

However, the fourth quarter had a net profit of $3.55 million, in contrast to the $12.48 million net loss in Q4 2020.

Total assets grew by one per cent to $698.36 million, with current assets rising by 28 per cent to $111.64 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 55 per cent to $60.84 million as cash flow from operations effectively doubled from $66.76 million to $131.64 million. This growth in cash saw Elite declare its first dividend of $0.09 which totals $31.81 million.

Total liabilities rose by three per cent to $237.94 million. Although its non-current long-term debt shrank by 25 per cent to $146.25 million, current liabilities rocketed by 300 per cent to $91.69 million. Shareholder's equity closed the period at $460.42 million.

With growing demand, Elite purchased a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system, which should be in operation at its Liguanea branch by early 2022. This might be guided by a new CEO, following Warren Chung's resignation which takes effect at the end of Q1 (September 30).