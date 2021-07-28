Epping closing door on history

CAYDION Campbell, trustee in charge of voluntary liquidation proceedings for Epping Oil Company Limited, has invited company members to a meeting on August 26, 2021 to examine the company's books prior to winding up the entity.

Epping is a petroleum distributor which was acquired by Total Jamaica in 2019. The agreement allowed Total, a French company, to take the top spot in the local petrol market by the number of stations operated. Previously, GB Energy/Texaco was the largest operator in the local petrol market. The cost of the consideration was not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Epping was a family owned business and, at the time of the Total acquisition in 2019, was managed by Neville Marsh.

Total up to that time operated 57 service stations, and acquired 17 more from Epping.

A notice placed by Caydion Campbell said that the slated meeting will see the company's books being laid out, giving an account before detailing the way in which the winding-up will be conducted.

Property belonging to the company which remains to be disposed of will also be discussed. The trustee will also seek a resolution, after his proposal on the manner in which the books, accounts and documents of the company and of the trustee, will be disposed of.

The planned disclosures, labelled a member's meeting, is being held pursuant to the Company Act 2004, under Section 284 (subsection 2) and Section 331 (subsection one) which facilitates the voluntary liquidation.