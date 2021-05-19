Eppley grows investment portfolio to $4.3 billion in March quarter with cash holdings reaching over $795 million

Real estate and investment company Eppley has grown its investment portfolio to $4.3 billion for the March quarter.

At the same time, the listed company has seen its cash holding reached over $795 million, producing earnings per share of $0.26 in the first quarter of 2021, representing an eight per cent return for shareholders. The board of directors last week approved a dividend of 3.72 cents per share payable on June 11 to shareholders on record as of May 28.

Subject to the discretion of the board, the company is expected to maintain its dividend policy in future periods. The profit after tax in the first quarter was $51 million or 26 per cent above the $40 million earned in the first quarter of 2020.

Interest income down as Eppley suffers FX losses

Interest income was down sharply on account of both lower loan volumes and lower weighted average interest rates. Also Eppley experienced foreign exchange losses in the quarter, but these negative factors were more than compensated for by the continued strong performance of its asset management business.

Eppley manages over US$100 million of capital for investors at the end of the year mainly through the Eppley Caribbean Property Fund and the Caribbean Mezzanine Fund. As it regards, capitalisation and liquidity, Eppley's leverage was 3.9x of capital at the end of the year while the average cost of debt was seven per cent.

At the end of the March quarter, Eppley remains well capitalised with ample “dry powder” on its balance sheet and in its funds.

The directors emphasised that the “business model, culture and investment philosophy are designed to thrive in current market environment. As we look ahead we are cautiously optimistic about the opportunities we see to put significant capital to work on behalf of our investors and shareholders in 2021.”

In terms of proprietary investment portfolio, the company at the end of the quarter owned a $4.3 billion investment portfolio consisting of cash, loans, leases, credit receivables and investments in its mezzanine, real estate, infrastructure and asset management joint ventures and subsidiaries.

The average income yield on the investment portfolio was 13 and 17 per cent excluding its large cash balances of over $795 million.