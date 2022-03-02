Express Catering rebounds

Pummeled by the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic which ravaged the global travel industry for the last two years, Express Catering Limited (ECL) has reported further recovery in earnings during its second quarter which ended last November.

While industry experts have indicated that a full recovery of the global tourism sector was not expected until 2024, many have predicted significant upticks in travel activity this year. The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in its predictions said it was expecting growth between 30-78 per cent this year relative to the previous year — though total arrival figures are expected to remain 50 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

ECL, in noting the positive effects of increased vaccinations in large source markets, has likewise expressed increased hope for a containment of the virus and its associated effects on its business as being critical to its performance throughout the financial year.

With passenger traffic already showing significant increases across most major airports, the company, whose business is tied to the travel industry, has expressed optimism for continued recovery, which began during the first quarter as the sector also rebounds.

“The 2021/2022 winter season is off to a great start. Hotel occupancies are up across all accommodations and stop-over visitor numbers are increasing. The projections from the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and other tourism authorities for the rest of calendar year 2022 is for ongoing recovery,” commented the company's directors led by CEO Ian Dear in notes accompanying its latest financials posted with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The hospitality-based business, which operates several shops in the departure area of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, said it saw increased passenger figures for the second quarter, noting this as a significant improvement which was some 214 per cent above that of the prior year's period. Revenue for the quarter also climbed to US$2.5 million up from US$748,372 in 2020.

Revenues for the longer six months period also grew 351 per cent, totalling US$6.1 million relative to the US$1.1 million earned for the same period in 2020. Even as the company recorded reduced losses of US$320,810 during the second quarter, the full six months performance brought it out of the red after securing US$244,258 in profits following earnings per share of 0.015 US cents.

“The company continues to face price increases associated with the severe supply chain challenges due to the ongoing pandemic. Prices have increased across all product categories. A review is currently being done on the existing price levels with the intention of an increase in our offerings,” management however said of current challenges.

Providing update on some previously announced plans for expansion, much of which were also stalled by the pandemic, the company said it will be working to deliver these objectives throughout the year.

ECL, which operates a number of local and international food and beverage franchises including Dominos, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Tastee patties along with several others at the airport, had said that the planned infrastructural upgrades will not only add space to its operation but will also increase the revenue potential of its food and drink business.

“Construction work on the revamped post-security food and beverage lounge is ongoing. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022 while work on the second phase has already commenced and is scheduled for completion by the close of calendar 2022,” the directors said.