Express Fitness launches automatic membership renewal platform

Express Fitness has launched its new automatic membership renewal platform Auto-Charge. The solution, which leverages unique technology, provides gym-goers with the ease of automatically renewing their monthly membership with auto-payments from their credit card.

According to the fitness club, membership renewals today are largely in-person and member initiated. Auto-Charge saves customers from having to remember their payment due dates and perform a manual action to pay for their memberships, ensuring that they have uninterrupted access to the gym's facilities.

Additionally, through the platform, customers can receive a special, significantly discounted rate for unlimited gym access, Express said.

Express Fitness Executive Chairman Khary Robinson indicated that Auto-Charge is a secure payment platform that processes payments via tokenisation. This includes the use of a unique token passed between the payment gateway so that Express cannot store the customer's debit/credit card information or share information with third parties.

Customers, however, will still have the option to use Express's other available payment methods, including in-store payment by cash or card, one-time payments on the website, or via NCB Bill Payment to Express Fitness Limited.

“We are in the business of health and wellness, so even in times of concern and uncertainty we must continue to give customers better options to stay on track with their fitness goals. We understand that, with limited opening hours during the pandemic, some customers cannot flexibly make payments when their memberships expire. With Express Fitness AutoCharge, it's simple — set it, forget it, and get your workout on with uninterrupted access,” Robinson said.