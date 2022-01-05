Express Fitness pumps $150m in new flagship location

GYM chain Express Fitness recently added a new, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) factory to its growing list of locations across the island, at a cost of $150 million.

Outfitted with brand new high-end equipment and spacious gym floor developed on some 20,000 square feet of ground, the multi-level facility located at the Constant Spring Golf Club in St Andrew is primed to become the chain's flagship among its other ten locations.

“We invested approximately $150 million in the build-out of the new location and anticipate that it will become our most successful gym when all elements are made operational,” said Khary Robinson, executive chairman of Norbrook Equity partners, parent company of Express Fitness, while responding to queries from the Jamaica Observer recently.

The facility, touted as the second of its kind in the country outside of its Liguanea operation, offers platinum-class services to members, with plans to install other amenities during the year.

“We have plans for about two saunas and a spin studio to be launched in the year. We are also building out an entertainment venue for pop-ups and private events which are fitness related. We will also develop a zone for external trainers to book time and come in with their own clients to do training separate from the main gym floor,” Candice Kerr, chief executive officer (CEO) of Express Fitness further told the Business Observer.

“We had waited a while for this location to open because we wanted to offer the right mix and something special to our clients,” she added, noting that to date some 5000 active members form its membership base.

She said that like many other businesses in the fitness industry globally, operations at Express Fitness also experienced downturns at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic but later rebounded after the Government reopened the economy and people saw it best to continue with their various fitness and health and wellness goals.

“Since the start of January last year we had started to see steady growth in our membership, [albeit] not at the same pace as it was before the pandemic. We are however very hopeful this year, especially this month when people commit to fitness resolutions , so we are anticipating continued growth for the year as we adhere to all safety protocols,” Kerr noted.

Robinson, in commenting on the latest expenditure project within the chain, said that as revenues were still below pre-COVID levels, the lingering presence of the virus and the current fourth wave are still placing a damper on the prospects for significant levels of return on the investment made.

“The reality is that the continued spread and impact of the virus create uncertainty around our business, therefore all we can do is further create better and safer spaces for people to be healthier. Accordingly, we have committed this new gym to being the most suitable collection of resources for people to achieve these goals. We believe that by doing that, our social goal of [enabling] a healthier Caribbean will be rewarded with the economic success of our company. Our commitments will continue to be met with investment, innovation and effort from the team at Express,” the executive chairman further shared in his outlook.