Eyes on Port Royal

THE Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) anticipates that next year 6 ships will call at Port Royal — the PAJ's newest cruise destination. The ships are expected to bring in about 20,000 visitors. 0

The PAJ told the Jamaica Observer, “For the period November 1 to December 31, 2021, we expect two ships to call with an estimated cumulative passenger count of 1800. This is a conservative estimate, and the passenger count could possibly be higher.”

After 17 months of no calls, Port Royal is set to welcome the MS Nieuw Statendam luxury cruise ship from the Holland America Line on November 25 at the historic naval dockyard.

Port Royal is meanwhile being fully promoted on cruise websites. Marella Cruises on its site advertises Port Royal thus: “If you're a Pirates of the Caribbean fan, this Jamaican settlement might ring a few bells. Captain Jack Sparrow escaped the Royal Navy here in the first instalment of the famous Disney franchise – and the storyline isn't far from real-life events.”

As the Marella site outlines, Port Royal was dubbed the 'wickedest city on earth' in the 17th century, a magnet for pirates of the era. Set on a peninsula across from the Kingston Harbour, much of the town slipped underwater after an earthquake in 1692.

Marella commented, “The preserved buildings beneath the waves are like the Pompeii of the Caribbean. Crumbling buildings are all that remain of the once-raucous town...the capital, Kingston, is just across the bay, so there's plenty of exploring to do further afield.”

Marella notes that visitors will be able to “stand in the wonky, half-sunken remains of the Giddy House, the former weapons stores of Fort Charles; browse the island's finest works of art in the National Gallery of Jamaica; and go scuba diving to the sunken city off the shoreline of Port Royal”, where near-intact buildings were swallowed by the sea after the earthquake. Tropical fish will be observed circling the stone walls, and there are shipwrecks dotted also.

The Port Authority of Jamaica, which manages the islands cruise ports, said the re-opening and November visits will demonstrate to the global cruise market Port Royal's capacity to facilitate larger ships, and would open access to and also showcase sought-after heritage, culture, entertainment and other unique offerings of Kingston.

Kimberley Stiff, assistant vice-president of marketing communications at the PAJ, said that approximately 95 per cent of passengers who embark the ships are vaccinated, with the remaining five per cent being children and those with medical exceptions.

In addition, she noted, “they must produce a negative COVID-19 test before they embark”. Similar to the ship calls in 2020, guests will be treated to a cruise port experience which features cultural and heritage entertainment as well as a retail experience highlighted by iconic Jamaican brands. All participants and vendors who participate must be vaccinated.

She said the model for tours and visits to attractions that has been successfully employed in Ocho Rios, Port Antonio and Falmouth will be used in Port Royal, where passengers will participate in controlled tours approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) and visit attractions that are also approved by the MoHW and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

Stiff told the Business Observer, “This approach limits interaction between passengers and locals to mitigate against the risk of a possible spread of the virus.” The list of attractions and restaurants that will be approved for passengers to visit is still being finalised.

The overall development of Port Royal is being led by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC). Construction is presently underway for Phase 2 of the PAJ's historic naval dockyard development, which features a museum and a restaurant. It is anticipated that construction will be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Stiff indicated that up to this time, the PAJ has not received any requests for home-porting for any scheduled cruise calls and thus the PAJ has not been involved in any planning for overnight accommodations for cruise passengers in Kingston.