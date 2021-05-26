First Rock Capital Holdings buying more property
Latest acquisition is commercial space in Cross RoadsWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
Fresh from closing a major real estate deal in Costa Rica, real estate development and private equity outfit First Rock Capital Holdings has acquired commercial property in Cross Roads, St Andrew.
According to the company, the 13,303-square-foot property will represent investment for lease income.
In the meantime, the Jamaica Observer has learnt that First Rock is expected to close two major real estate deals in Guyana in the coming days.
Details of the real estate acquisitions are being kept secret until the deal is signed, which could be as early as next week. What is known is that First Rock co-founder Ryan Reid left Jamaica yesterday for Guyana to conclude negotiations with the owners of the two properties in question.
More than a week ago the Observer's Caribbean Business Report had detailed First Rock's bullish real estate acquisitions. The Jamaican-based real estate development and private equity company, through its Costa Rican subsidiary, First Rock Capital LATAM SA, had, more than a week ago, closed the Costa Rican deal in which it will be partnering with local engineering company, Grupo Inmobiliario del Parque (GIP).
The value of the transaction was not disclosed. The partners will be executing the project in the Costa Rican capital of San José.
The project being executed by First Rock and Grupo Inmobiliario del Parque is dubbed 'Torres Los Yoses', a multi-storey residential development located in Los Yoses, San José. This development will see over 160 one-bedroom units being developed.
That transaction represents First Rock's third in the last 18 months, as it continues to increase its asset allocation in Costa Rica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy