First virtual Caribbean Marketplace declared a success

The first virtual staging of Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM) was a resounding success, organisers have reported.

More than 6,000 meetings were held over three days (May 11–13), giving buyers from 20 countries the chance to connect with suppliers representing more than 150 Caribbean hotels and tourism-related businesses.

“This virtual format allowed us to introduce the Caribbean to new buyers and travel advisors from over 20 markets that haven't been able to attend in the past,” said Vanessa Ledesma, acting chief executive officer and director general of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), which hosts the annual CTM.

CTM 39, the CHTA said, was especially meaningful for Caribbean hospitality professionals who have been diligently working on enhancing their products from a health safety perspective.

CHTA President Pablo Torres added that the past 15 months have been the ultimate test of the region's resiliency and ability to bounce back.

“…And bounce back is exactly what we are doing. We are back and ready to open for business better than ever,” he said, noting that the region has about 30,000 new hotel rooms in the planning and construction stage and is seeing a 10 per cent increase in its inventory.

Torres further indicated that while the pandemic disrupted Caribbean tourism and the impact will be felt for years to come, traveller interest in the Caribbean is surging.

CTM 39's virtual conference platform and resources will be available online until June 30 at www.chtamarketplace.com.