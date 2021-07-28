Fontana expanding

Fontana Pharmacy this week disclosed that it is investing more than $100 million in a new location in Portmore, St Catherine, that will employ upwards of 80 Jamaicans.

The pharmacy will be located in proximity to Braeton Parkway and Municipal Drive, adjacent to the new PriceSmart, and will become the chain's seventh store in Jamaica.

According to Fontana, the new location is part of a larger development project and is anticipated to open late 2022 or early 2023.

Fontana's Executive Director Ray Therrien, while not committing on a specific opening date, said: “The company is eager to get started on fulfilling the potential of a partnership with the people of Portmore.

“We're really excited to bring Fontana to Portmore and its surrounding communities. It's a great location that brings with it a large population covering a wide cross section of people, and Fontana will provide an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience,” Therrien is quoted in a company news release.

“We have been assessing the opening of a store here, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to serve them with our best-in-class pharmacy services,” he added, pointing out that Fontana has, like other companies, seen the current and future value inherent in the continued growth of Portmore.

Fontana said its Portmore store will include a state-of-the-art pharmacy, a one-stop beauty hub, a baby and children's selection, an extensive home décor collection, a business centre, courier services, and over 200 parking spaces.

“It will also have an entire department dedicated to Jamaican artisanal products, like its counterpart at Waterloo Square — Fontana's way of embracing and supporting Brand Jamaica. Local authors and creators, who have benefited from using the company as a distribution chain through shelf placement, will continue to benefit in this regard,” the company added.

“We plan to deliver exceptional product breadth in a one-stop location — it's what our customers expect,” the release quotes Managing Director Anne Chang. “Our strategy is to continue to improve our stores with each new location, expediting innovation to make shopping faster and easier for our customers. Portmore will benefit from being the latest great Fontana store.”

Fontana Pharmacy, first established in Mandeville in November 1968 by Bobby and Angela Chang, is Jamaica's only national pharmacy chain. The retailer presently has two stores in Kingston and one each in Mandeville, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Savanna-la-Mar.