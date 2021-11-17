Fontana gives customers welcome reprieve

Pharmaceutical company Fontana has spared its customers the full impact of price increases brought on by supply chain issues. As a result, Fontana's gross profit margin fell from 35.5 per cent to 33.8 per cent for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021. However, gross profits increased from $395 to $441 million, which is 11.7 per cent higher than the prior year. At the same time, Fontana's operating expenses jumped by 13.6 per cent to $343 million, up from $302 million.

Healthy profits recorded during Q1

Despite the continuing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Fontana's revenue for the quarter was up 17 per cent to $1.3 billion. Net profit for the period registered a healthy 35.2 per cent increase to $61.1 million.

The management of the pharmaceutical company boasts, “these strong results were achieved during a period which saw several factors impacting the company's operations. These include the 14 lockdown days that the Government imposed as part of its COVID-19 control measures during the quarter.”

Fontana recorded a 13.8 per cent increase in operating expense due mainly to an interim bonus given to staff in recognition of their dedication and service. This, according to the management, “was a well-deserved reward in light of their resounding efforts to deliver Fontana's best ever results for the year ended June 30, 2021.”

In addition to the steps taken in employee and customer welfare, Fontana continued its partnership with Unicycle to help collect uniforms for distribution to needy students as they continue to navigate the changing protocols. Fontana has also become a partner of the Ministry of Health & Wellness in the fight against COVID-19 by supporting the national vaccination drive at its Waterloo Road, St Andrew location. The management expressed the hope that the Ministry of Health will give the go-ahead for its other locations to become vaccination sites shortly.