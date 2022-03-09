FosRich plans more growth for 2022

FOLLOWING a commendable performance last year, FosRich Company Limited is looking to further expand its business as it moves to roll out more offerings and venture into new territories.

Managing Director Cecil Foster, speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday, said that the plan was to add about 80 per cent more growth to what he describes as already impressive numbers.

“The start of this financial year has already been going very well. We have an aggressive growth plan lined up for this year. Overall, we want to grow the FosRich group by about 78 per cent for the year. We have some new lines that are coming and some additional stuff to ensure that our present business also grows,” he told the Business Observer.

Foster said that despite the adverse effects expected from the Russia-Ukraine tensions, his company was optimistic about taking advantage of nearshoring opportunities as it positons to capitalise on demand and supply issues.

“Because we are able to access funds, as we did last year, we will be able to support the market in its demands. Availability is going to be a big thing so we have started to put things in place to take advantage of this,” he stated.

The managing director further said that the company's focus was to also expand its footprint in other territories across the region this year. “We are going to be shipping some other containers off to Barbados this month, but we are also looking at St Lucia, Guyana and Cayman. We are currently in strong negotiations with companies in those countries and in a little while we are going to get pretty aggressive with markets overseas,” he said.

The lighting and electrical products company, which in recent years has transitioned into transformer repairs following a partnership with the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), also manufactures PVC pipes and conduits from its Hayes Clarendon factory outlet which it sells under the Solid brand. For the 12 months ended December 2021, the Junior Market-listed company's bottom line grew to $199.3 million backed by revenue outturns of $2.3 billion.

“We are very happy for the results. In a tough year like 2021, we saw profits increase by approximately 60 per cent over 2020 and revenues by over 24 per cent. Earnings per share also moved from 0.25 to 0.40. These are strong numbers for which we are very grateful,” Foster said noting the growth of segments such as the energy business which grew by 150 per cent, Pvc manufacturing business by 45 per cent as being the primary drivers of growth last year.

The company, which continues to build out of what is to become its superstore and commercial complex at 76 Molynes Road, said that it was now moving to roll out a second phase of the project, which will seek to break ground for about 134,000 square feet of space. Some 10-12 entities, including financial institutions, business process outsourcing along with food and recreational spaces, are being considered for rental of the space.

Phase one, which included about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space, has been completed and is currently used as a fulfilment centre for the company.

“We have taken over that space since November last year and are presently serving customers from there. We are now finalising plans for the second phase to have ground breaking within the next few weeks,” Foster said.