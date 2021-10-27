FX market tightening

PLAYERS in the foreign exchange market say they are seeing a sharp rise in demand which is not being met by supply, and this they say is being manifested in a depreciation of the local currency.

Last week the Jamaican dollar depreciated by 1.69 per cent relative to the US dollar, resulting in the greenback moving from a selling rate of $151.58 on Friday October 15 to $154.19 on Friday October 22. This comes even as the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) supplied US$90 million to the market.

Market players such as NCB Capital Markets are arguing that even with the expected increase in remittances and a jump in tourist receipts, this will not be sufficient to satisfy demand in the foreign exchange market. For its part, NCB Capital Market is reporting that broker market demand for the US dollar remains at 30-days-and-longer tenured funds, with some brokers offering rates as high as 4.0 per cent to clients.

NCB Capital Markets has assessed that “for the upcoming quarter, the US-dollar money market will continue to be characterised by generally moderate liquidity. This is premised on the fact that there is likely to be increased inflows from remittances and tourist receipts as we enter the winter tourist season, which should see a stronger season than 2020-21”.

The Jamaican-dollar money market conditions remained relatively tight, owing to the concentration of liquidity in deposit taking institutions (DTIs). NCB Capital Markets says “the observed concentration across major DTI's is driven by their demand for liquid assets to meet the liquidity coverage requirements implemented by the Bank of Jamaica”.

As at October 21 a total of $78 billion is in the market, with most of that total highly concentrated amongst DTIs. It is expected that this amount will increase in the short term, as BOJ only offered US$80 million indexed bonds vs US$168 million that matured on October 21.

This would increase Jamaican-dollar liquidity by approximately $13 billion (US$88M not re-issued). According to market players, this liquidity is not expected to remain long as the BOJ is sterilising the market and is expected to use its full suite of tools to contract the levels of liquidity.

This will be done through FX sales and instruments, possibly increasing the cash reserve ratio as well as coordination with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) through issues of instruments. Three GOJ instrument reopenings are scheduled for today [Wednesday October 27].

The reopening will target excess liquidity and force persons to take their Jamaican funds and convert them to US dollars since brokers have lost a US-dollar instrument, which will not be offered this time around.