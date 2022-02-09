Ganja legislation inevitable

THE Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) says it is closely watching the global marijuana industry as it believes the United States could give the green light at the federal level for the industry to operate, sooner than expected.

This would change the structure of the cash-run industry, as many operators face challenges from traditional deposit-taking institutions despite being licensed by the relevant authority.

Speaking at a recently held Jamaica Observer Business Forum, chairman of CLA LeVaughn Flynn said, “Federal legalisation is inevitable. It is going to happen. There have been slow movements under the Biden administration to federally legalise cannabis, and the feeling in the industry is that it may very well happen in, who knows, two or three years — hopefully before President Biden's term ends.”

Last week US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York announced that he is aiming to formally file his much-anticipated bill to federally legalise marijuana in April.

But despite the Commission on Narcotic Drugs' (CND) decision in December 2020 to remove cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs — where it was listed alongside specific deadly, addictive opioids, including heroin, and recognised as having little to no therapeutic purposes — banking options are still quite limited for marijuana entrepreneurs. The CND is the United Nations' central drug policymaking body.

AN UNBANKED INDUSTRY

Cannabis is legal in several American states but remains illegal at the federal level. This legislative divide creates uncertainties that dissuade most federally regulated banks from servicing the cannabis industry.

Since federal law still categorises marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug — which makes marijuana businesses illegal — banks fear charges of aiding and abetting a federal crime or money laundering if they choose to do business with marijuana-related ventures.

This subsequently makes it difficult for cannabis enterprises awash in cash to find banks that will allow them to open up business accounts, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions, from paying employees to finding somewhere to store their income.

Inherently, this also spells bad news for the local industry, especially since Jamaican banks shy away from doing business with anyone in the ganja industry for fear of losing relationships with US banks that are under federal scrutiny.

“[This] is not unique to Jamaica… I think almost every other region in the world has correspondent banking issues and, for the most part, that is tied to the illegal status of cannabis at the federal level, because many of the world's banks are centred in the US and that impacts their operations,” Flynn told the forum.

“Pretty much, it is a waiting game. In the past, we've done some lobbying, we've had meetings with the banking sector, and I know previous directors in the past have made presentations to the Bank of Jamaica. And from my understanding, it has come back to pretty much the same answer — unless the US federally legalises cannabis, the local banks are not willing to take that risk because in their eyes it's not worth it, and more importantly it would be an obvious breach, and no one wants to lose their banking licence,” he continued.

But while the chairman pointed out that legal changes in Jamaica are not the primary concern as these focus on developing the medical cannabis sector, he urged industry players to take the necessary steps to position themselves to reap returns.

He advised, “…the onus is now on us to start doing some footwork, in terms of looking at where are the opportunities in growth and economic opportunities for cannabis locally so that when the industry opens up, when banks can actively participate in industry, those avenues for growth should have already been identified. So when it happens, local businesses are not starting from scratch and already have a foot through the door so they know which direction they want to go.”