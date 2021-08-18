GK Weather Protect farmers covered

FARMERS covered by the newly launched GK Weather Protect insurance scheme will have some support following damage or loss of crop linked to the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

GK Insurance told the Jamaica Observer that, “Customers who have enrolled in the GK Weather Protect product for more than 10 days, and the minimum trigger for the peril (rain or wind) that they purchased is exceeded, will receive a payout.”

The GK Weather Protect, which was launch late last month, is a parametric rain, drought, and wind insurance policy developed for players in the local agriculture and fisheries industry.

GK says the current insurance policy coverage runs from August 1, 2021 until November 30, 2021.

The company explained that pricing is broken down into two seasons, with each season representing the period more associated with the weather elements covered under the policy.

“Using seasons for coverage the farmer or fisherfolk has flexibility to choose which period [he/she wants] to purchase coverage for based on crops, fish farming and harvesting.”

As for those who are covered and looking to make a claim, GK Insurance said, “We anticipate that payouts should be completed within 10 business days.”

However the company noted that to date, “There have been no subscriptions from the parishes of Portland, St Mary, nor St Ann for the product”, which are popular areas known to have farming communities which are usually plagued by flooding.

These parishes were also under direct threat from Tropical Storm Grace.

The initiative, which is a public-private sector venture, was made possible through a partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture and GK Insurance. It aims to offer affordable policies from as low as $5,700 per season for coverage running little over $100,000 to farmers and fishers.