Glass bottle shortage to get worse

A shortage of glass bottles has resulted in a shortage of some beverages such as Malta, on local shelves, but Sean Wallace, head of sales at Red Stripe, said supply is starting to improve as Jamaicans return empties to the company and its distributors.

Wallace said although production has been impacted by the shortage of glass bottles to varying levels throughout the year, “ improvements have been seen due to recent increases in bottle returns have led to corresponding increases in production.”

He stated, “We encourage all consumers to join us in out efforts to improve supply of your favourite brewed products (Red Stripe, Heineken, RS Flavours, RS Light, Malta, Dragon, Guinness, Smirnoff Ice, etc) by returning your empty bottles and crates to the nearest wholesale, supermarket, grocery store, liquor store, etc.

Meanwhile, Don Wehby, Group CEO of GraceKennedy Limited, noted that the global shortage of glass containers, which is being driven by significant increases in demand for beverages (alcohol and baby food, in particular) and COVID-19 vaccines (which are distributed in glass vials).

He outlined, “Industry insiders have indicated that initiatives to expand supply capacity in glass container production in response to this increased demand could take over a year, and the shortage could be even more severe in 2022 and beyond.” Wehby said that this has already started to impact local producers of products contained in glass jars and bottles.

He stated, “The impact on GraceKennedy's range of glass-contained beverages and sauces is currently negligible, nevertheless, we are planning for the more severe shortages expected in 2022 by actively pursuing alternative sources of supply from non-traditional regions across the globe. We expect that our mitigation strategies should minimise any future impact of the shortage of glass containers on our production and sales volumes.”