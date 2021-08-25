Global BPO firm acquires local entity

Global customer support company Support Services Group (SSG) will gain entry into the local business process outsourcing (BPO) sector following its recent acquisition of Innovative Vision, a smaller entity based in Canada which also operates locally.

In a news release early this week, SSG said its decision to acquire Innovative Vision stems from a rising demand for premium international customer experience options in the market.

“We're super excited to join the Support Services Group family. Over the last few years, Innovative Vision has shown a tremendous amount of spirit and discipline in our ability to execute for our clients and provide an amazing culture for our people.

“This aligns perfectly with SSG's values, and we're keen on what the future holds as we continue this journey together to build something truly special within the CX space,” said Sajan Choksi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Innovative Vision, while speaking about the acquisition.

With local operations in Kingston, Innovative Vision also run offices in Toronto, Canada and is a marketing technology BPO outfit which caters to high-growth companies, particularly those specialising in technology and e-commerce brands. Among its suite of clients are international booking platform SnapTravel, meal kit delivery service Hello Fresh, digital currency platform coinsquare and insurance and investments firm Manulife.

SSG, a high-touch omnichannel outsource contact centre solution company, offers tailored support across many industries and is operated from approximately 27 contact centres and work-from-home hubs across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia through some 9,500 employees.

“Sajan and his team have built a great company. We invest in talent ahead of growth, and Innovative Vision has strong culture and leadership. Our clients are looking for quality delivery options, so this was a perfect fit,” commented Bryan Gross, CEO of SSG.

The local BPO sector, which was adversely impacted last year by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has since rebounded and has been making a significant comeback as investments increase and many operators in the space, those previously existing and new, seek to expand and grow employee quota. The sector today employs over 44,000 workers and is seeking to grow to the 50,000 mark with the addition of higher value-added services.

“[The sector has been] making progress and we have been seeing a healthy interest since 2021. It's very exciting and I'm very optimistic based on what I'm seeing from the growth of existing players who obviously are getting new business,” said president of the local business process industry association, Gloria Henry, during a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer.