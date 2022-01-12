Global growth too slow

The global economy faces a bleak outlook amid new threats from novel coronavirus variants and a rise in inflation, debt, and income inequality that could endanger the recovery in emerging and developing economies, the World Bank has warned.

According to its latest Global Economic Prospects report, following a strong rebound in 2021, the global economy is entering a pronounced slowdown as aftershocks of the pandemic continue to weigh on growth.

It predicts that global growth will slow to 4.1 per cent this year from 5.5 per cent in 2021, and 3.2 per cent in 2023 as pent-up demand dissipates and as fiscal and monetary support is unwound across the world.

With inflation at its highest rate since 2008, the slowdown in the second half of 2021 was already larger than the bank had expected in its June forecast due to the spread of the Omicron and Delta variants.

“Many emerging and developing economies are withdrawing policy support to contain inflationary pressures—well before the recovery is complete,” the report said, adding that they also continue to struggle with additional challenges, such as lower vaccination rates.

Additionally, the notable deceleration in the major economies will influence external demand in emerging and developing economies.

Driving the global slowdown are China, where the rate of growth is expected to drop to 5.1 per cent from 8 per cent last year, and the US, which is forecast to expand by 3.7 per cent this year, compared with 5.6 per cent in 2021.

In East Asia and Pacific, growth is projected to decelerate to 5.1 per cent in 2022 before increasing slightly to 5.2 per cent in 2023; Europe and Central Asia's growth will slow to 3.0 per cent in 2022 and 2.9 per cent in 2023; and in the Middle East and North Africa, growth is forecast to accelerate to 4.4 per cent in 2022 before slowing to 3.4 per cent in 2023.

In Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), growth is expected to slow to 2.6 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023.

This is down from 6.7 per cent last year, which was driven by favourable external conditions and pandemic-related developments.

Strong demand in key export destinations (the US and China), high commodity prices, and continued high remittances to Central American and Caribbean countries were also supportive of growth in 2021. Growth in most Caribbean countries was also projected to accelerate in 2022, on account of the expected timing of the recovery in international tourist arrivals.

However, region-wide new COVID-19 cases dropped sharply in the second half of 2021 before surging in late December, even as the vaccination roll-out progressed.

And inflation in the region continued to exceed central banks' targets in most cases. The increase is attributed to demand associated with economic reopening, rising food and energy prices, weather-related electricity production disruptions, and, in some countries, currency depreciation and large increases in money supply.

According to the bank, the outlook for the LAC region is subject to several downside risks. These include spikes in COVID-19 cases, financing and debt-related stress, and disruptions from extreme weather events and natural disasters.

It emphasised that the durability of economic recovery in the region, as elsewhere, depends on the control of the pandemic; however, by 2023 economic activity in all advanced economies, such as the US, Euro area, and Japan, is likely to recover from the hit it took during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, output in developing and emerging countries is expected to remain 4 per cent lower than it was before the pandemic struck.

The World Bank concluded that putting more countries on a favourable growth path requires concerted international action and a comprehensive set of national policy responses.

The bank's Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships Mari Pangestu said, “The choices policymakers make in the next few years will decide the course of the next decade. The immediate priority should be to ensure that vaccines are deployed more widely and equitably so the pandemic can be brought under control. But tackling reversals in development progress, such as rising inequality, will require sustained support. In a time of high debt, global cooperation will be essential to help expand the financial resources of developing economies so they can achieve green, resilient, and inclusive development.”