Global risk

Industry members are forecasting a continued slow down and delay in construction delivery due to challenges in the supply chain which have had a knock-on effect on projects that are underway.

While Reynold Scott, executive chairman of GEON Developments Limited, is optimistic that 2022 will see fewer delays and better pricing, others are still weighing the odds of pandemic disruption.

Dayton Wood, chairman of the Jamaica Developers Association (JDA), told the Jamaica Observer that continued delays are expected. He outlined, “In Jamaica, much of the construction material is imported. One example is laminated MDF, which is used in the fabrication of kitchen and bathroom counters. The supplier of kitchen and bathroom counters for a large apartment complex started the fabrication of its kitchen with a specific colour of the product, as identified by the architect and client. With all local supplies of the product depleted, the fabrication process was halted and this has therefore disrupted the completion date of the project.

Wood said, “This is only one example of how the supply chain disruption of imported building products had an effect on the development process. Thankfully, regularity is returning to the market, but the cost of shipping still remains prohibitive, which will have an effect on the final cost of the products being delivered to the market.”

Marvin Campbell, CEO of West Indies Home Contractors, states that disruptions due to COVID-19 have affected all nodes of the supply chain, causing the impact to be far reaching.

He outlined, “For the past two years, disruptions occurred in materials, transportation, and labour. The construction projects in progress were affected by unavailability of raw materials; Government mandated shutdowns and curfews; factory closures; and significant price increases on materials and services.

He added other factors as reduced payment terms from suppliers; longer lead times; port congestion and increased sailing times; increased ocean and inland freight rate and labor shortages.

Campbell states, “ These challenges resulted in site shutdowns, missed delivery dates, and increased prices for the final products.”

He stated that at the start of 2022, the construction industry continues to be affected by these issues and it is likely that pipeline projects will be affected as well. The completion dates will be lengthened and selling price is likely to increase, even as measures are employed to manage these risks. We remain hopeful that we will soon see a positive turn to the situation as the world adjusts to the challenges.

Campbell pointed out that the system of manufacturing and delivering products and services from source to the end user, or the supply chain, is always a strategic pillar for improving a company's efficiency and benefits the customer through more affordable pricing.

Reynold Scott, executive chairman of GEON Developments Limited, shared with the Business Observer that GEON completed it's latest project last year in February 2021, and initiated a new project at the beginning of this year.

The company therefore has so far not been affected by supply chain difficulties, he outlined. Scott stated, “At present our procurement team has been comparing prices and reporting that building materials are generally available, and some of the escalated prices, which occurred due to the supply chain clog, are returning to normality, and are also showing some percentage reductions in material prices.”

Scott concluded, “We cannot forecast that these decreases in prices will continue in the short term as the COVID virus continues to mutate. GEON, however, is working with the expectation that those businesses in the import and distribution of building materials will 'sharpen their pencils' in their pricing policy to support sustaining the building industry for the growth of the economy.”