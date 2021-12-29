Going after delinquents

THE Real Estate Board (REB), also the home of the Commission of Strata Corporations (CSC) which oversees strata properties in Jamaica, is resorting to the courts to regularise registration and reporting in the group.

Information shared by the REB with the Jamaica Observer indicated that as at November 17, 2021 there are 2,006 incorporated strata plans of which 1,710 or approximately 85 per cent are registered.

The Registration (Strata Titles) (Amendment) Act came into effect on January 1, 2010, establishing the Commission of Strata Corporations to monitor, regulate and supervise strata corporations which consists of the current owners of the units in scheme. Function include the administration and maintenance of the common property and rule keeping.

Management of the multi-unit corporations – representing homeowners and commercial properties where neighbours share walls and common amenities in a common area – is expected to collect fees and ensure upkeep of common areas, supply of water and insurance of the property, among other obligations. Registration with the REB facilitates oversight of proper management.

In 2018, The Commission of Strata Corporations (CSC) quoted a new rate for registration fees resulting in more than a 200 per cent increase at the time.

The adjustment was made based on a new unimproved value of land set by the National Land Agency. The fee runs into over a hundred thousand dollars for some strata corporations. Under the newer fee structure, the individual owners of strata unit payments are capped at $12,000 per unit annually.

Before this regime was implemented, mortgage lenders would shy away from lending for strata properties, because many were uninsured for natural disasters.

CEO of the Real Estate Board (REB) Sandra Watson, in earlier years, reported low compliance with reporting requirements which must include disclosure of insurance and maintenance provisions. Now compliance is higher, but the REB is determined to bring everyone in line.

To bring the remainder to heed, the REB now has 30 court actions currently in train and so far as received four judgements in its favour for 2021. The court issues are matters relating to the (non) submission of annual returns, which include annual fees to the commission.

The REB told Business Observer, “Under the Registration (Strata Titles) Act, Section 4 (5), it is mandatory that all strata corporations register annually with the commission and pay the annual fee.”

The fee is 0.25 per cent of the unimproved value of the parcel of the land on which the strata is located. This value is typically determined by the NLA.

It was noted that, aside from the annual fee, strata corporations are required to submit as a part of their annual return filings: minutes of annual general meetings, name of executive committee members, certificate of insurance, and audited financial statements or statements consistent with generally accepted accounting principles.