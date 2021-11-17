Government Campus still in feasibility stage

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC), which in early November 2021 issued a tender inviting companies interested in constructing the country's new Houses of Parliament to bid, indicates that Government Campus, an associated development, is still going through feasibility reviews.

The new House of Parliament is ready for implementation however. The plan to develop new housing for 17 government ministries and agencies, plus residential and commercial space in the region of Heroes' Circle in Kingston is still taking shape.

In a response to the Jamaica Observer on Monday, November 15, the Corporation explained, “The UDC is the project manager for two development projects in downtown Kingston on behalf of the Government, namely the new Houses of Parliament (HOP) and the Government Campus project (GC).

“These two, separate projects, are at different stages of advancement. Government Campus remains in the early stages of planning with the feasibility assessment still being finalised.”

The UDC indicated that requests for proposals for GC were recently put to market, seeking consultants to undertake a Housing Survey and Assessment and a Social Impact Assessment.

It noted, “Once these steps are completed, the tender processes will commence. This is separate to the HOP project.”

For the new HOP, the UDC stated that the procurement process is projected to end during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023. The construction period is 24 months.

The UDC declined to indicate the source of project financing, noting , “As project manager, the UDC acts under the direction of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; who are the project owners. Queries regarding this project and financing should be addressed to these offices.”

The Business Observer reached out to b0th OPM and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation for project financing information. However, no response was returned.

Previous assessments put the cost of the new Parliament building at US$50 million. Designed by Design Collaborative, the original project timelines for project construction were May 2021 to March 2023.