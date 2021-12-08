Government revenue collections falling behind projections

Government revenue collections falling behind projectionsWednesday, December 08, 2021
BY DURRANT PATE
FOR the first time this fiscal year, government revenue collection has fallen behind projections.
Total revenues and grants for the period April-October 2021 came in at $375.05 billion, which is $2.80 billion less than the Government's projection. However, this out-turn represents an increase of approximately 26.8% relative to the $295.81 billion recorded for the corresponding period in 2020.
Tax revenue, non-tax revenue and grants all performed under projections during the review period. Tax revenue was the biggest loser coming in at $311.36 billion, $1.96 billion less than budgeted.
Non-tax revenue amounted to $59.18 million during the review period while grants closed the period at $3.62 billion, $340.4 million less than the budgeted amount. Capital revenue of $875.8 million came in keeping with the reported projection, which was the same as the budgeted amount. Notably, no budgeted amount was booked for bauxite levy.
Expenditure running over budget
Total expenditure for the period April to October 2021 amounted to $393.94 billion, which is $929.2 million more than the budgeted amount of $393.01 billion. Recurrent expenditure, which totalled $364.61 billion, accounted for 93.99% of overall expenditures.
Under the recurrent expenditure categories for the review period, the categories above the budgeted amount were programmes and interest. Programmes amounted to $149.68 billion, which was $566.9 million or 0.4% more than budgeted.
Interest totalled $78.40 billion, which is 1.0% above the budgeted amount of $77.59 billion. Conversely, compensation of employees amounted to $136.53 billion, $536.6 million below the budgeted amount of $137.07 billion.
Wages & salaries came in at $124.84 billion, 0.4% less than budgeted. Additionally, employee contribution totalled $11.69 billion, which matched the budgeted amount of $11.69 billion.
The fiscal deficit, which is the shortfall in a government's income compared with its spending, came out at $18.89 billion, relative to a projected deficit of $15.16 billion.
Additionally, the primary surplus balance, which is the difference between the revenue and its non-interest expenditure, amounted to $59.51 billion for the period relative to the budgeted primary surplus balance of $62.43 billion.
