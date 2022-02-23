GTRMC launches in Jordan

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRMC) through its satellite offices has again launched another location, this time in the Middle East in Jordan.

The new centre, which will be located at the Middle East University, is to be called the Taleb Rifai Centre and will be spearheaded by Professor Salam Almahadin, president of the university.

“We will utilise its professional relations with other universities across the region and beyond to establish bilateral and multilateral projects and exchange programmes,” Almahadin said in welcoming the launch of the centre at the university.

The globally recognised institution headquartered locally on the campuses of The University of the West Indies (UWI) was developed to address crisis and support the building of resilience for the travel industry of the region. The body working through its main mandate seeks to assist destinations in their preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and crises which impacts tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.

The centre, established in 2018, has been already launched other satellites and partnerships in countries such as Kenya, Canada, Bulgaria with others such as Nigeria, Ghana, Spain, Greece and Costa Rica in the process of inscription.

The centre through its model works with institutions of higher learning and more specifically through departments covering management, research, innovation, civics, policy creation and international development. In this latest partnership with the Middle East University, the GTRMC is seeking to to drive regional expansions between the Middle East and North America.

“The students at all these universities are critical to the programme's success in that it starts with research, understanding and developing the regional risk profile, recommending best practices to influence policy-making based on empirical data and other success-based programmes,” stated Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also chairman of the GTRMC.

“It's a five-step programme starting with the youth: research, evaluate, mitigate, respond and recover,” he noted.

Nayef Himiedi Al-Fayez, Jordan's minister of tourism, in welcoming the Taleb Rifai Centre, said it will help to further strengthen the tourism product of the country.

“We trust that this initiative will play a key role in delivering resilience, robustness and agility to the tourism industry, which is one of the most important sectors in the Jordanian economy through its 13 per cent contribution to gross domestic product (GDP),” he stated.