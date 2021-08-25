Guardsman Group awards $1 million in scholarships to PEP students

Guardsman Group has awarded 30 scholarships valued at $1 million to students who performed exceptionally well in this year's sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Along with the cash grant, each student also received knapsacks, notebooks, and other stationery supplies.

Kenneth Benjamin, executive chairman of the Guardsman Group, in his message to the students, reiterated the company's belief that the support of young people and their aspirations is vital to Jamaica's future.

“I feel very proud of you, and I think you have already proven to yourselves, your parents, and the world that you can achieve whatever you put your minds to. PEP is a very difficult exam and you have all excelled and set a very important foundation on which you can now do anything you wish to do once you remain on the right path,” Benjamin shared with the awardees.

“I want to commend you all for a job well done in supporting these bright minds, through all the challenges you must have faced. That level of dedication that you have shown to your children needs to be replicated throughout our society,” Benjamin also said in his charge to parents.

The Guardsman Group, through its foundation, has been awarding scholarships for over 30 years to support the academic pursuits of the children of security officers. The group is currently finalising plans for the launch of the Guardsman University, a free online learning platform that will allow security officers to access courses as part of the company's plans to enhance personal and professional development through education and continuous training.

The full cohort of 2021 Guardsman Foundation PEP scholarship recipients were: Zamarine Blackwood, Najani Blair, Rannesh Blake, Justyn Bowen, Alsunae Brown, D'Jaun Channer, Antwan Elvy, Tori-Ann Facey, Danito Fullwood, Jade-Alexei Heron, Javar Hill, Asheka Innis, Taje Jones, Keidra Laing, Samini Ledgister, Ashantai Lewis, Melessa Manning, Sammoya McEnough, Colwayne Mills, Mark Officer, Denshau Robinson, Asia-Lee Samuels, Krishante Shantoke, Zaylee Shaw, Natainia Steadman, Amelia Stephenson, Tyheem Thompson, Jael Watson, Andrene White, and Jordane Whyte.