GWest expanding

Medical and real estate company GWest Corporation has overcome its streak of losses and is expanding its business with its Ambulatory Surgery Centre and Overnight in-patient Recovery Unit to be opened next month.

The new facility to be known as the GWest Medical and Surgery Centre will be the cornerstone of the Montego Bay-based company's medical services, which integrated with its existing medical units. This will be GWest's fourth medical facility.

Company directors report that, “this will enable GWest to provide a comprehensive health-care product that will positively impact our operations and income.” In building out the centre, GWest have obtained feedback from local surgeons with respect to the completion of the centre, noting that the feedback has been positive.

Construction of the GWest's Medical and Surgery Centre started in January 2021 and has been substantially completed. The company is now in the process of procuring the required equipment to outfit the facility and expect that the centre will be ready for use next month.

It is anticipated that when completed in the GWest Medical and Surgery Centre will serve to significantly improve the company's revenues, profits and cash flows.

Following several quarters of losses, GWest ended its 2021 financial year last March with a profit of $22.19 million, reversing the loss of $47.50 million for the 2020 financial year. In addition, the company was successful in reducing its direct and operational costs, resulting in a 147 per cent improvement in its bottom line compared to the prior financial year.

This reduction in losses and fiscal improvements were mainly due to GWest's successful cost containment measures, the effect of which significantly offset the increase in depreciation charges and unrealised net foreign exchange losses incurred for the year.

There was a reduction in revenue for the financial year. This was mainly due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a closure of several businesses and a reduction in operating hours due to curfews and work from home orders. The main focus for the current financial year is to increase revenue through increased occupancy levels and, thereby improving real estate rentals as well as the build out of the surgical and inpatient facility.

This is forecast to become one of the main sources of increased revenue generation. These initiatives are being employed while the company remains focused on controlling operating expenses in line with its plan to increase capacity to drive revenue.

In its annual report, the GWest Board said that the March 2021 strategic agreement with Microlabs Limited for the management and operations of the GWest Lab “has been working very well and all indications are that this agreement will result in a positive impact to our company's bottom line.” The company discloses that it is having discussions with several parties that are interested in leasing and purchasing space in its GWest building in Montego Bay.

It is expected that these arrangements will be consummated with one or more lease or sale contracts during the current 2022 financial year. The management says it continues to develop and execute strategies to increase utilisation of its facilities, revenues and ultimately profitability.

In addition, the management has acknowledged that the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic have had an adverse effect on the business, resulting in reduced patient traffic due to stay-at-home orders and curfews implemented by the Government of Jamaica to manage the spread of the pandemic.

The 2021 financial year marks the third full year of operations for GWest since listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. GWest provides health services through its General Practice facility, Laboratory and Urgent Care Centre. In addition, GWest provides property management services to 62,000 sq ft of building space occupied by a diverse range of medical and other business services.