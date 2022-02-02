HEART NSTA recruiting new MD

THE Human Employment and Resource Training /National Service Training Agency Trust (HEART/NSTA Trust), which in recent times declined to renew the employment contract of its managing director for issues linked to over- spending, is now leaving no stone unturned in its drive to recruit a new agency head.

The new head will be mandated to drive the development for the national training body.

The applicant is expected to have sector-specific experience, institutional management experience, experience related to lifelong learning theory and instructional learning strategies, technical vocational training experience, and a minimum master's degree.

The new head will be in charge of a super agency. HEART recently merged with the National Youth Service, the Apprenticeship Board and the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning. It is also responsible for the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) located in St. Andrew.

From research done by the Jamaica Observer, the Government has so far spent in the ballpark of $1 million for adverts related to the recruitment thrust for the new managing director, purchasing newspaper space in the double-truck format which means that two facing pages were utilised to display details that share information on the work of the agency and the requirements for all applicants.

The newspaper adverts, issued in the previous week, were also placed in the career sections of local newspapers alongside other career adverts which were one twentieth the size of the space utilised by HEART.

The agency is seeking top-tier talent to replace the last post holder. The post for managing director at HEART became vacant in 2021 when Dr Janet Dyer, former head of the entity, did not have her contract renewed after she admitted to authorising salaries in April 2020 for senior management of the institution at levels above what was approved by the finance ministry.

The matter came to light at a meeting of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC).

The new call for applications for the post of managing director speaks to HEART's four-year strategic development plan and also its wish to implement changes recommended in an auditor general 2020 audit.

Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis, in the 2020 assessment of HEART, asserted that the country's national training agency did not receive value for money after spending more than $30 billion on skills training programmes between 2014 and 2019.

HEART programmes are mainly designed to target unattached youth but, according to Monroe Ellis, despite a rise in the number of admissions over the five-year period, HEART's certifications remained at a consistently low rate, as of the 232,301 individuals trained in the period only 103,452 were certified, reflecting an average certification rate of 45 per cent up to June 10, 2020. HEART therefore certified less than half the number of trainees.

Monroe Ellis said, “HEART would not have yielded maximum value from training expenditure of $30.5 billion, between 2014-15 and 2018-19,” given the low certification rate.

Training expenditure included $3 billion for social intervention programmes and initiatives that were not geared towards certification.

HEART, in a statement issued in response, said socio-economic conditions were linked to low employment rates, referring to the auditor general's use of employment as a key index of the value of certain courses.

The agency also pointed out that it had exceeded traditional technical and vocational education and training (TVET) service offerings, adding social training programmes and services for persons who needed remediation, literacy, numeracy, conflict resolution skills and other skills to function in the society.

HEART said it had spent more than $3 billion between financial years 2014-15 and 2018-19, aimed at rescuing unattached youth from falling between the cracks of society and into criminal activities.

The new managing director now being sought will report to the Office of the Prime Minister.