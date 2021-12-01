Honey Bun surpassed $2-billion revenue threshold in 2021

Baking company Honey Bun has managed to claw back some lost ground in 2020, due to COVID-19, managing to surpass the $2-billion revenue threshold in 2021.

For its recently ended 2021 financial year, Honey Bun booked a 28 per cent increase in revenue to $2.15 billion, coming from $1.67 billion reported a year ago. This performance is seen as very creditable considering the setbacks caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue climbed to $590.32 million, representing a 37 per cent increase over the $431.38 million recorded in 2020. Honey Bun booked a 28 per cent rise in cost of sales to $1.12 billion, which consequently led to a 28 per cent jump in gross profit to close at $1.02 billion, up from the $799.27 million posted in 2020.

For the last quarter, gross profit recorded a 36 per cent rise amounting to $270.96 million compared to $199.24 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Profit from operations expanded by 47 per cent from $194.29 million in 2020 to $285.12 million for the year in review.

The company recorded a strong 2021 financial year, ending the year with net profits jumping by 31 per cent. Profit before taxation increased by 52 per cent to $290.20 million compared to $191.04 million booked in 2020.

Profit before taxation for the fourth quarter in September amounted to $80.85 million coming from $60.63 million a year ago. Honey Bun incurred taxes of $71.51 million, thus resulting in net profit for the year of $218.69 million, a 31 per cent increase relative to $166.75 million reported for 2020.

For the fourth quarter, net profit fell to $42.22 million compared to $54.08 million recorded for the corresponding quarter of 2020. This fall-off in profit for the quarter was due mainly to the no-movement days imposed during the period to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The company reported other income of $4.78 million, a $4.72 million decline relative to the $9.50 million posted in the prior year. Administrative expenses rose by 20 per cent to $402.05 million, while selling, distribution & promotion expenses increased by 19 per cent to $348.07 million.

Total expenses for the year end amounted to $750.12 million, 20 per cent above the $626.23 million recorded for the prior year. For the fourth quarter, total expenses increased by 30 per cent to $207.22 million, up from the $159.36 million posted in 2020.

Impairment gain on financial assets amounted to $8.27 million relative to a gain of $11.75 million in 2020.

Finance income totalled $5.77 million, up by 44 per cent compared to $4.02 million reported twelve months earlier while finance costs contracted by 17 per cent to close at $1.56 million. Total comprehensive income for the year amounted to $218.69 million relative to $166.75 million in 2020.

Total assets increased by 24 per cent to close at $1.33 billion as at September 30, 2021. The increase in total assets was mainly due to a 36 per cent increase in 'cash and cash equivalents' amounting to $404.25 million (2020: $296.98 million).

Inventory also contributed to the increase, closing at $121.40 million coming from $71.27 million in 2020.