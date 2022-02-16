Huawei commits to environment ICT development

HUAWEI has made a commitment to minimise its environmental impact during production and operations, as well as throughout the life cycles of its products and services.

As a result, Huawei, through “Huawei Digital Power”, has announced technological actions to build an intelligent society with low carbon emissions.

In a release, the company pledged that compared to 2019, core products will be 2.7 times more energy efficient by 2025. The company further promised that by 2025 Huawei's top 100 suppliers will have set carbon reduction targets.

Huawei noted that carbon neutrality and the reduction of toxic emissions in the world is unifying different actors of society with projections to no longer generate CO2 on the planet.

In that matter, Huawei is integrating digital and power electronics technologies to develop clean energy and enable the digitisation of energy, with the goal of moving from a low-carbon to a carbon-neutral society.

General manager of Huawei Digital Power in Central America and the Caribbean, Felix Cheng, said, “we are focusing on clean power generation, energy digitalisation, transportation electrification, green ICT infrastructure and integrated smart energy, as well as collaborating with industry partners to accelerate carbon neutrality.”

In terms of its environmental protection plan Huawei outlined four sustainability strategies including: Carbon emission reduction, promoting renewable energy, contributing to circular energy and nature conservation with technology.

Huawei also said that by integrating digital and power electronics technologies, it will be able to use bits to manage watts; thereby accelerating carbon neutrality, such as: clean energy generation, green ICT energy infrastructure, electric transportation and integrated smart energy.