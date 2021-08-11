IDB Group achieves EDGE Move certification for gender inclusive workplace

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group has earned EDGE Move, the second level of certification for workplace gender equality from the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE), becoming the second multilateral development bank to achieve such recognition.

The IDB Group, comprises IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab.

Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2011, EDGE certification uses a rigorous analytical third-party holistic approach to measure where organisations stand in terms of in terms of representation, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows as well as inclusiveness of their culture.

According to the results of the EDGE study, employees agree that the organisation has made significant progress in terms of offering the same opportunities for employees to grow, regardless of their gender. Moreover, it showed that most employees would recommend colleagues to work there.

The group pointed out besides the existence of a gender-neutral and substantial parental leave policy, one achievement that stood out was that both IDB and IDB Invest continue to have equal pay for equal work, meaning men and women with similar roles and responsibilities earn the same at the organisation.

IDB Group's President Mauricio Claver-Carone said, “We are committed to the promotion of gender equality and diversity in our institution. A diverse institution is a successful institution”.

“That is why one of our top priorities in our Vision 2025 strategy is gender and diversity, we will continue to work internally as well as with our member countries to reach this goal,” he continued.

The group added its taking further actions to ensure that equity is at the centre of all priority areas, both internally and with the projects in the Latin America and Caribbean region.