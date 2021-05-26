IDB Group launches fourth edition of Superheroes of Development Awards

The annual Superheroes of Development Awards staged by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will again recognise the executing agencies, borrowers or clients of projects financed by the IDB Group that have successfully addressed different challenges in their implementation.

In addition to the IDB, the group comprises IDB Invest and IDB Lab.

The contest will identify executing agencies and clients throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, who will have the opportunity to virtually present their solutions to a panel of IDB experts. The call for proposals will be open until June 18, 2021.

The winners will be invited to join IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone in an online event where they will be able to share their lessons learned throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. They will also have the certification fees waived for two IDB-certified courses.

In its fourth edition, the award recognises clients in two categories — executing agencies and clients that have successfully addressed challenges in the execution of projects, in order to share the lessons learned from their experience, and executing agencies and clients that have successfully met their development objectives.

This call for proposals is part of an effort to improve the performance of IDB Group-financed projects through systematic learning and knowledge sharing. All executing agencies, borrowers, or clients that have carried out operations co-financed by the group through sovereign and private sector loans which are in execution can participate in the contest by completing the online form available on the Superheroes of Development page of IDB's website.

The IDB Group will share the winning stories throughout the Latin American and Caribbean region in order to contribute to knowledge sharing for the preparation of future operations and in the projects that are in execution.