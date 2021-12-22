IDB promotes financing to tap nearshoring opportunities in LAC

AMID global supply chain disruptions stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has sought to provide funding for countries and firms wanting to capitalise on nearshoring opportunities to increase exports for the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region.

The IDB has said that it, along with its private sector arm IDB Invest, was looking to close the year 2021 with some US$20 billion in new funding as it rallies the region to address pandemic-related challenges, including supply chain issues. The combination of IDB loan approvals ($14 billion) and expected IDB Invest financial commitments ($5.5 billion) and private sector mobilisations ($2.8 billion) together total approximately $22.3 billion.

“From day one, we said we would we take advantage of this historic realignment, and we're putting our money where our mouth is. The IDB, along with the Government of Japan, is the only institution in the world actively financing nearshoring.

“With global shortages of everything from cars to microchips, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the region, and we must seize it now,” said Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the IDB.

As ports across the globe continue to grapple with a massive pile up of containers and consumers suffer from shortages of goods or even getting those purchased on time, calls have grown louder for countries to diversify supply chains to not just having them confined to markets in the Far East but to also take advantage of those in closer proximity.

Recent studies have indicated that already over 75 per cent of companies in the US have decided or are considering relocating parts of their operations to other countries. According to a 2020 Gartner survey, at least 33 per cent of some 26 world-leading companies plan to move part of their chains out of Asia by 2023.

With statistics showing the LAC is one of the least integrated regions in the world, having just only 14 per cent of its trade done intra-regionally when compared to 60 per cent in Europe and 40 per cent in East Asia, the IDB believes that increased integration across these states could significantly boost trade if more companies invest in nearshoring.

“The region also has distinct competitive advantages, including advantages in clean energy that will allow it to attract investments. Clean energy matrices in Costa Rica and Uruguay, for example, make both countries extra appealing to investors who want sustainable supply chains,” Claver-Carone stated.

The IDB said it will use products offered in a developed 'nearshoring kit' to assist countries in accessing tools including financing and grants, access to applied research, strategic partnerships, advisory services and capital investments as they probe opportunities. The entity has already begun to lead efforts across approximately 16 countries as it moves to identify sectors that could readily benefit from nearshoring activities. It plans to complete this process in all 26 member countries over the coming months.

Locally, the IDB noted that it has also found “concrete opportunities for business and knowledge process outsourcing over the short term and on warehousing, transhipment, and manufacturing distribution services in the medium term.”

“The pandemic and the ongoing global supply chain crisis opened up a new reality that's led to an unprecedented opportunity for Latin American and Caribbean countries to attract foreign direct investment and increase exports through nearshoring,” the president said.