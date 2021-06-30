IFC and Sagicor Bank partner to provide $US40 million in financing for SMEs

INTERNATIONAL Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has partnered with Sagicor Bank to provide up to US$40 million in financing to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) navigating the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The IFC, through its working capital solutions programme — a part of its global response mechanism — uses these funds to support the recovery of private sector entities affected by the pandemic. As such, the IFC is providing Sagicor Bank with funding of up to US$40 million to expand financing for local SMEs as they help them to enhance their resilience, continue operations, and protect jobs.

The investment complements a previous advisory project to help Sagicor Bank grow its SME business and support Jamaica in strengthening its credit framework through a regional Secured Transactions Collateral Registry.

“At Sagicor Bank we recognise that the SME sector plays an important role in our economy and generates thousands of jobs for Jamaicans. This partnership with IFC will better enable us to support the recovery and growth of such businesses after what has been a challenging year for most,” stated Sagicor Bank's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham in a news release yesterday.

Before the pandemic the country's financing gap was estimated at US$2.7 billion, with only 27 per cent of SMEs having access to loans or a line of credit. Data from a World Bank financial sector assessment supports this by adding that even prior to the pandemic, many Jamaican SMEs were using personal funds for investments which in turn resulted in delays for business development and growth.

The IFC, in its strategy for Jamaica and as it works with local financial institutions, is focused on supporting economic growth, inclusion and sustainability, which includes improving the investment climate, supporting public-private partnerships as the organisation seeks to address critical infrastructure needs, and expanding access to finance for SMEs and women.

Judith Green, IFC manager for the Caribbean, in commenting on the recent partnership said that her organisation was happy to join in the venture as both institutions aim to increase lending to SMEs.

“The SME sector is extremely important to the Jamaican economy, and our partnership with Sagicor Bank will not only provide much-needed support to the sector but also to the country's recovery,” she said.