IMF offers CBDC guidance

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is committed to providing technical assistance to its members who decide to dabble in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The fund is also helping to promote exchange of experience and interoperability of CBDCs.

Speaking at a recent panel discussion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said, “If CBDCs are designed prudently, they can potentially offer more resilience, more safety, greater availability and lower costs than private forms of digital money.”

She said these advantages are clear when compared to unbacked crypto assets that are inherently volatile. She further noted that even the better managed and regulated stablecoins may not be a match against a stable and well designed central bank digital currency.

“The history of money is entering a new chapter. Countries are seeking to preserve key aspects of their traditional monetary and financial systems, while experimenting with new digital forms of money. These are still early days for CBDCs and we don't quite know how far and how fast they will go. “What we know is that central banks are building capacity to harness new technologies to be ready for what may lie ahead,” said Georgieva.

The IMF is among several global institutions which took a keen interest in the proposed introduction of a CBDC in Jamaica. The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has successfully concluded it's first CBDC trial run and is getting ready to move into the next phase of its CBDC roll-out. Globally, the move towards CBDCs is gaining momentum, driven by the ingenuity of central banks. Around 100 countries are exploring CBDCs at one level or another. Some researching, some testing and a few already distributing CBDC to the public.

Last month, the US Federal Reserve issued a report that noted that “a CBDC could fundamentally change the structure of the US financial system.”

But there are lessons to be learnt from those who have established a presence in the CBDC arena.

The IMF now seeking to share that knowledge with newcomers through the launch of a new paper titled “Central Bank Digital Currency Behind the Scenes: Emerging Trends, Insights, and Policy Lessons.”

Lesson number one: no one size fits all

“There is no universal case for CBDCs because each economy is different. In some cases, a CBDC may be an important path to financial inclusion — for instance, where geography is an obstacle to physical banking. In others, a CBDC could provide an essential backup in the event that other payment instruments fail,” stated Georgieva.

She pointed to the case when the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank extended its CBDC pilot to areas struck by a volcanic eruption last year. In so doing, central banks should tailor plans to their specific circumstances and needs.

Lesson number two: financial stability and privacy considerations are paramount to the design of CBDCs.

The new IMF paper highlighted that central banks are committed to minimising the impact of CBDCs on financial intermediation and credit provision. It noted that this is very important for the wheels of the economy to run smoothly.

In that vein, the countries studied in the paper offer CBDCs that are not interest-bearing, which makes a CBDC useful, but not as attractive as a vehicle for savings as traditional bank deposits.

In all three active CBDC projects—in The Bahamas, China, and the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union— limits were placed on holdings of CBDCs to prevent sudden outflows of bank deposits into CBDC.

In commenting on this practice, the IMF managing director noted that “limits on holdings of CBDCs help meet people's desire for privacy while guarding against illicit financial flows. Smaller holdings are allowed without the need for full identification if the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing are low, this could be a boon for financial inclusion. At the same time, larger transactions and holdings require more stringent checks, as you would expect if you deposit a bag of cash at the bank.”

In many countries, privacy concerns are a potential deal breaker when it comes to CBDC legislation and adoption. As a result, she said it is vital that policymakers get the mix right.

Lesson number three: balance

The IMF paper outlined that introducing a CBDC is about finding the delicate balance between developments on the design front and on the policy front.

It explained that getting the design right calls for time and resources, and continuous learning from experience, including shared experiences across countries.

In many cases, this will require close partnerships with private firms to successfully distribute CBDCs, build e-wallets, add features, and push the bounds of technology. But the policy aspects are also paramount, including developing new legal frameworks, new regulations and new case law.

“Careful design and policy considerations will underpin trust in CBDCs. But let us not forget that trust must be anchored in credible central banks with a history of delivering on their mandates. Introducing a CBDC is no substitute for this underlying trust built over decades—a public good that allows money to grease the wheels of our economies. The success of a CBDC, if and when issued, will depend on sufficient trust. And, in turn, any successful CBDC should continue to build trust in central banks,” said Georgieva.