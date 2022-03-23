Import spending up 25 per cent

Total spending on the country's imports between January to November of last year grew 25.2 per cent over the previous year according to the latest trade bulletin from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin).

For the 11 months, expenditure on imports amounted to US$5.4 billion compared to US$4.3 billion for the corresponding period in 2020. The country's main import items include petroleum products, motor vehicles and parts, machinery, chemicals, food and beverages, telephone equipment, medicaments, paper products, textiles, clothing and footwear.

“The increase in imports was mainly attributed to higher imports of 'fuels and lubricants' (up 68.3 per cent), 'raw materials/intermediate goods' (up 23.3 per cent) and 'consumer goods' (up 11.4 per cent),” the bulletin stated.

Expenditure on 'fuels and lubricants' totalled US$1.3 billion along with raw materials and intermediate goods, which comprise industrial supplies and construction goods, were valued at US$1.7 billion. Total spending on consumer goods, which included food and beverage and other durable goods such as appliances and electrical machinery, amounted to US$1.3 billion.

The main trading partners over these months were the United States, Brazil, China, Japan, and Turkey. Imports from these countries, Statin said, accounted for the bulk of imports or 63 per cent of total expenditure, which amounted to US$3.4 billion, an increase of 28.4 per cent.

“This increase was due chiefly to higher imports of crude oil from Brazil and motor spirit from the USA,” Statin said.

Export earnings, on the other hand, which also grew some 20 per cent year-on-year, still tracked below import figures and saw the country earning US$1.3 billion during the period. The increase in exports was driven mainly by higher exports of “mineral fuels” which rose by 94.2 per cent. The top five export partners for the period were the US, Netherlands, Canada, UK and Russia.

“Domestic exports rose by 12.1 per cent to US$1.1 billion and accounted for 89.2 per cent of total exports. This increase was primarily due to the 30.3 per cent rise in exports from the manufacturing industry, which were valued at US$663.0 million. Earnings from the agriculture industry increased by 8.7 per cent to US$75.6 million, while revenues from the mining and quarrying industry declined by 5.9 per cent to US$440.8 million,” Statin said.

According to Statin's data, lower exports of alumina and bauxite were primarily responsible for the reduction in earnings. Exports of Alumina were valued at US$370.3 million — 2.9 per cent below the US$381.3 million earned in 2020 while bauxite declined by 19.5 per cent to US$65.3 million

The decline in earnings from the usually heavy-weighted mining and quarrying industry stems from a reduction in activities largely due to no production at the Jamalco alumina refinery following a fire in September 2021 which severely impacted operations. The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), in its last review of economic performance, presented preliminary estimates which saw a 65 per cent contraction across this sector. A projected reopening of the refinery during FY 2022/2023 is however expected to facilitate a rebound in the mining and quarrying industry. This could in turn have more positive impacts on subsequent export earnings.