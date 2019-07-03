Improved rankings for Jamaica's business environment

In 2018, Jamaica was identified as one of the top performing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The country received increased scores on the ease of doing business registering 67.47 compared to 66.92 in the World Bank Group's flagship report — Doing Business (DB) Report of 2018.

These statistics were referenced by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) in its 2018 Economic and Social Survey tabled in the Senate on Friday last (June 28).

The PIOJ in its survey reported that while Jamaica came behind Puerto Rico for the ease of doing business, Jamaica had the best score in the Caribbean for starting a business.

It stated that “the primary indicators contributing to the improved performance were getting credit, ranked 12th with a DB score of 85 up 50 percentage points; resolving insolvency ranked 33 with a DB score of 69.83 up 0.52 percentage point and dealing with construction permits ranked 76th with a DB score of 70.71 up 0.16 percentage point”.

An improvement in the access to credit information via using data from utility companies led to an advancement in the getting credit indicator.

The PIOJ further reported that despite the country's incremental improvement in its ease of doing business score, there was a fall in ranking to 75 of 190 economies and to sixth for starting a business. This fall was attributed to greater improvements of these indicators in other economies globally.

As it relates to competitiveness, the report showed that Jamaica was ranked 79th of 140 economies in the Global Competitive Report 2018 published by the World Economic Forum; this, it noted, was relative to a ranking of 78 of 135 economies in 2017.

Jamaica recorded the highest score of 57.9 points out of 100 in the 2018 Global Competitive Index. This was due to improvement in the areas of institutions, infrastructure and business dynamism, among other factors.