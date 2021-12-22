Indies Pharma profits dip

Pharmaceutical company Indies Pharma saw a big jump in its total comprehensive income, which ended the 2021 financial year in October at $451.33 million relative to $278.06 million in 2020.

This represents a year-over-year increase of 62 per cent increase, which was due the gain on revaluation of land that was purchased in prior year by the Montego Bay based company. Total comprehensive income for the October quarter amounted to $342.50 million, up from the $48.07 million posted for the comparable period in 2020.

However, net profit for 2021 declined to $160 million coming from $207 million in 2020. Indies Pharma co-founder and Executive Director Vishnu V Muppuri advised that, “this positive decline profit is primarily attributed to the finance cost associated with the loan acquired for 'Growth Capital', our strategic investment for long-term value.”

She pointed out that despite the quarterly interest payments, net profit for the quarter reflects a 12 per cent increase of $6 million.

Profits and revenues inched up

For the12-month period ended October 30, 2021, profit from operations amounted to $225 million coming from $214 million in 2020. Profit from operations during the fourth quarter was up 35 per cent to $70 million coming from $52 million in 2020.

Gross profit for the year in review inched up four per cent or $24 million compared to 2020. Gross profit for the fourth quarter improved by 17 per cent or $22 million when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

For 2021 Indies Pharma earned gross revenues of $847 million, which is 11 per cent higher than the $766 million recorded in 2020. Revenue for the October quarter amounted to $214 million, which was seven per cent higher than the $200 million in the comparable period in 2020.

Indies Pharma continues to implement strategies to mitigate novel coronavirus pandemic impact on cost of sales. At the same time, the company continues to maintain a steady performance and remains healthy and consistent in these challenging and trying times and continues to execute on its strategy through strengthening its intellectual property (new drug approvals for the US market), tangible assets (prime real estate) and relations with customers, shareholders, and its employees.

Shareholders' equity was $1.1 billion compared to $786 million in 2020 while total liabilities declined by six per cent from $995 million in 2020 to $931 million in 2021.

The $805-million bond attained in 2020 towards “Growth Capital” remain on the books as we continue to grow the company through the development and approval of two new drugs at the US Federal Drug Administration for the United States market.