Inflation at 11-year high

CONSUMER prices rose at its fastest pace in more than 11 years over the 12 months to the end of February, prompting added fears that the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) will continue to raise interest rates and add new tools to fight runaway price increases.

Data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) on Tuesday show prices rose 10.7 per cent over the 12 months to February. That was the fastest pace of price increases in Jamaica on a point-to-point basis since Statin recorded an 11.7 per cent increase in prices for the 12 months up to December 2010.

For the month of February alone, prices rose by 0.8 per cent.

Statin in a release on Tuesday said the price increase in February was stoked by higher prices for chicken meat. Hikes in the prices of vegetables, tubers such as potatoes, plaintains, green bananas and pulses such as peas and beans also contributed.

Over the last 12 months, the price of food has gone up 12.8 per cent, while transport costs have gone up 14 per cent. The category 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' saw a 10.4 per cent increase from February 2021 to February 2022.

Seeing the figures, president of the Jamaica Bankers' Association Septimus Blake said he expected the latest inflation data to continue to remain elevated.

“The February inflation print was not surprising ,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer.

Blake continued, “Our expectation is higher inflation for longer influenced by higher inflation in our major trading partners. Further disruption in supply chains, impulses to energy costs and other non-energy commodities plus rising geopolitical tensions. The implications of this supply side pass through will 'complicate' further the BOJ's policy actions. The persistence of these inflation impulses, however, will force the policy rate higher. In addition, we could see a widening of the use of other policy tools to support inflation management, he said.

The BOJ has so far hiked interest rates four times since September last year to four per cent as it tries to contain prices which are rising like a rocket.

Economist Dr Adrian Stokes also said he was not surprised at the latest inflation data, citing that it “is in keeping with our assessment of the issue”.

“Imported inflation driven by energy and commodity prices will continue to play a significant role on prices in the near term. The ongoing geopolitical tension that has roiled markets will add further pressure going forward,” he added.

Stokes has not resiled from his stance that raising interest rates to contain prices is not the way to go at this time.

“We continue to urge caution at the BOJ in how it deals with the elevated inflation given what we believe to be an economy that faces substantial risk to the downside,” Stokes said in reaction to seeing the inflation figures which are the highest since December 2010.

“The ongoing geopolitical tensions will add further downward pressure to the economy. As I've pointed out before, local inflation will begin to abate when the supply disruptions triggered by COVID restrictions abate. A diplomatic solution to the current geopolitical crisis in Europe will work to further reduce prices,” he posited, while adding that “any attempt to bring local inflation within the 4 per cent to 6 per cent band before global prices abate could push the local economy into a recession”.