The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is advocating for a more active and systemic role for innovation and knowledge in the policies aimed at fostering Latin America and the Caribbean's economic, productive, social and environmental development.

At the Third Meeting of the Conference on Science, Innovation and Information and Communications Technologies held recently, ECLAC member states and seven of its associate members approved the biennial programme of cooperation activities for 2022–2023 on science, innovation and information and communications technologies.

The main objectives include the strengthening of public institutions to support the development of science, technology and innovation; improving the links between science, technology and innovation policies and the region's strategic challenges; and fostering regional and international cooperation to forge new, knowledge-based paths to development.

To achieve these, participants agreed to carry out a series of activities, including political and technical meetings, substantive studies and technical assistance activities, with a focus on exchanging information, experiences and good practices.

According to a report presented by the commission, the region is making insufficient efforts in terms of investing in research and development (R&D), in contrast to the dynamic seen in more advanced countries and in other emerging regions and economies.

It pointed out that the US, the European Union, the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and China spend the equivalent of more than two per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on R&D. While in Latin America and the Caribbean, spending on R&D as a proportion of GDP is around four times smaller – and it has even declined in recent years, slipping from 0.65 per cent of GDP in 2013 to 0.56 per cent in 2019.

Furthermore, ECLAC's Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcena emphasised that science, technology and innovation (STI) have been essential for managing the health crisis, but they are also indispensable for a transformative recovery with greater equality and environmental sustainability for the region.

She highlighted the importance of regional integration and cooperation for closing the growing asymmetries between the developed world and developing countries in access to vaccines, the concentration of wealth and income, and the digital economy and climate responsibilities, which threaten to worsen.

She indicated that a concrete example of collaborative work on STI is the recent approval by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of the Plan for Self-Sufficiency in Health Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean, prepared by ECLAC.