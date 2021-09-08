Insurers create new products for farmers

LOCAL insurance companies have been rolling out new products for farmers and fisherfolk, under encouragement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF), which are aimed at helping the sector to manage risk and support health and life planning.

Guardian Life Limited has introduced the FAMA plan, offering a maximum on life insurance of $1.5 million (depending on options selected). If death is accidental, the payment can go up to $2 million.

In information sent to the Jamaica Observer the company outlined, “Our new Health, Life and Accidental Dismemberment Plan is a multifaceted insurance solution for registered farmers and fisherfolk between the ages of 18 and 74 who reside in Jamaica for at least 9 months in any policy year.” The company said there are over 220,000 registered farmers in Jamaica (RADA), an additional 20,000 with the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), and over 22,000 registered fisherfolk (National Fisheries Authority).

Guardian outlined, “All members are being targeted, so there are no income criteria. Farmers and fisherfolk may select from affordable options.” The health portion of the company's plan provides benefits for health-care services ranging from doctor and pharmacy visits to chemotherapy and overseas emergency medical attention in the event that members require emergency medical treatment while on a trip overseas. “When all available health benefits are combined, one potentially has access to over $16 million JMD in claims,” it was noted.

Guardian Life's insurance benefit provides up to $1.5 million in coverage while its Personal Accident Plan, which insures against accidental injury that may claim a body part or render it useless, protects for a maximum of $2 million.

The company's critical illness coverage provides insurance protection against 10 major illnesses: cancer, stroke, heart attack, major burns, multiple sclerosis, deafness, blindness, loss of speech, paralysis and coma. Here, you may access a maximum benefit of $1.5 million.

“Guardian Life endeavours to provide as many of Jamaica's farmers and fisherfolk with its range of offerings under the FAMA Plan, so that they can secure their future and that of their loved ones, “ the company said.

The plan is being marketed direct one-on-one by traditional media using radio ads, print ads; by digital and social media on the company's website; on Facebook and through agencies of the MOAF.

Sagicor has rolled out a similar life and health plan in recent times. The Business Observer reached out for information, but this has not been forthcoming.

In 2021 as well, Advantage General has fielded a general insurance plan for the sector. The country's fisherfolk and farmers can now access insurance coverage for vessels, vehicles and accessories through the company.

The insurance package, developed in collaboration with the MOAF, was launched in June. Farmers will also benefit from specially discounted rates for insuring their cars and homes. At the time of the launch MOAF head, Minister Floyd Green, said that the initiative is significant, as “it is the first that our artisanal fishers will be able to go into an insurance company and take out a policy to protect their fishing vessels. It protects them against a wide array of perils. It protects them both at sea and on land”.

“It gives them not only greater security, it gives them greater accessibility to the things they need to enhance their business,” he noted. Minister Green said that the scheme is affordable, with annual payments as low as $45,000 annually.