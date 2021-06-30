Invest in youth, says ILO director general to the G20

BETTER skilling and decent work are needed to make sure that the novel coronavirus does not mean long-term marginalisation of young people from the world of work, emphasised International Labour Organization's (ILO) Director General Guy Ryder.

In his address to the G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting held recently in Catania, Italy, Ryder indicated that the ILO's World Employment and Social Outlook – Trends 2021 shows that youth employment in G20 countries declined by 11 per cent in 2020 — almost four times more than for adults.

More than 70 per cent of young people who are studying or combining study with work have been affected by the closure of schools, universities and training centres, while nearly 85 per cent of apprentices and interns have experienced interruptions to their training, the director general said, noting that the impact on young women has been even greater.

“The potential legacy of all this is frightening. This generation could be damaged for years to come, turning COVID-19 into a multigenerational crisis. We urgently need to take action to strengthen the school-to-work transition, with three reference points in mind,” he argued.

According to him, broad-based support to the labour market is essential to ensure young people are able to find decent work when they complete their education and training.

Furthermore, the upskilling of young people and developing the competencies that are in demand is imperative in strengthening the school-to-work transition. This, he says, requires the involvement of the social partners — and young people themselves — in designing policies and programmes.

Additionally, he pointed out that last year the G20 renewed its commitment to facilitate inclusiveness for young people through its Youth Roadmap 2025, which emphasises investment in employment services and targets young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or lacking adequate skills.

Ryder added, “It is for us to ensure that our post-pandemic world is a better one.”

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.