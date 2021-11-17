Investment conference kicks off today

Jamaica's primary investment promotions agency, Jampro is rolling out the red carpet to local and international investors at its two-day virtual investment conference titled 'Explore: Do Business Jamaica', which kicks off today.

The conference, which continues until tomorrow, is seen by Jampro as integral to the drive to speed up the country's economic recovery.

The conference, which aims to promote Jamaica's growing sectors, investment opportunities and Jamaica's positive business environment, will be multifaceted, featuring live dialogue and pre-recorded videos as well as print content covering business projects, opportunities and new developments.

The event will foster business and stakeholder relationships and will shed light on Jamaica's COVID-19 economic recovery efforts and participants can look forward to a special 'Jamaica Experience' segment.

The conference is being staged with support from NCB Foundation for Competitiveness and Growth Project and the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Vice-president of marketing at Jampro Gabriel Heron discloses that the conference will entail over 30 sessions, discussions, panel discussions, success stories and investor pitches. “We are aiming to allow investors, potential participants and attendees to have an immersive and engaging virtual experience,” he promised.

Heron stated that the conference will focus on activities and potential opportunities within a wide range of sectors such as agribusiness, energy, infrastructure, logistics, tourism, cannabis, manufacturing and the creative industries, which will be a key area of focus for the conference.

Attendees will be able to watch films that focus on Jamaican culture. Jampro's partners, Appleton and Grace, will deliver culturally immersive videos that will show the international audience a certain side of Jamaica.

Heron emphasised that although Jamaica is renowned for its culture, the focus now is on stimulating global interest in business.

Addressing a JIS 'think tank' session last week Heron spoke about a section within the virtual platform of the conference that engages the cultural aspect of Jamaica called 'The Jamaica Experience'.

He explained that the idea around this is to not only show Jamaica as a premier investment destination but also for the platform and the event to be a wholesome experience of what Jamaica has to offer.