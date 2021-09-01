Investment in BPO rises

Demand for commercial space connected to the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry is on the rise, with investors indicating that new construction is underway across Jamaica to facilitate this. One commercial developer based in Kingston told the Jamaica Observer that the company is about to close on financing for an expanded campus, as it seeks to fill requests for new spaces.

Meanwhile, Yoni Epstein, CEO of Itel – a BPO facility with operations in Jamaica and eight other countries – has secured new financing for its expansion programme, and told the Business Observer that there are several indicators that BPO remains in high demand for Jamaica. Not only are new entrants seeking to establish themselves, but new accounts from corporates seeking to outsource services are flowing in, due to high service levels in Jamaica. Epstein stated, “Our company grew by 40 per cent last year, even amidst COVID, and Jamaica accounts for 30 per cent of that growth. We continue to see demand for Jamaican BPO services from our existing and new clients.”

Itel is currently building out a new 90,000-square foot facility in Kingston to accommodate this demand and expects to build out further sites on the island. Epstein commented, “On a macro level, the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica has indicated that the BPO sector grew by 15 per cent last year and will grow by 10,000 jobs in the coming year. There is a lot of investment happening in the sector, which is a strong indicator of continued growth.”

Because of its resilience, the sector is continuing to attract investor interest. Itel itself benefited from a new round of funding from investment firm Portland JSX, which in August floated US$5 million in cumulative preference shares to underwrite its expansion. Proceeds of the offer are to co-invest in Outsourcing Management Limited, Itel, which falls under existing Portland Caribbean Fund II.

Itel, a customer experience (CX) provider headquartered in Montego Bay, Jamaica, most recently acquired Emerge, a business process outsourcer in Guyana and Honduras. In Jamaica, Epstein said that the island has benefited from trends that were accelerated by COVID. He outlines, “The Caribbean region, Jamaica included, did a great job at managing the COVID crisis and rebounding after the initial lockdowns. The same is not true of other BPO sectors in more traditional outsourcing regions, such as Asia. As such, more companies are looking to mitigate risk by moving some of their outsourcing business to the Caribbean.”

Jamaica, he outlines, is also a part of the trend to stay closer to home (nearshore). “Jamaica is an attractive destination for North American companies for proximity, cost, and culture,” Epstein asserted. “It has strong business infrastructure with a supportive Government mandate to grow the sector further. Most importantly, though, is our talent pool and culture. Due to our history of hospitality on the island, we have an excellent customer service mindset and an educated talent pool with strong English-speaking capabilities, and we generally have a warm and welcoming culture that clients, and their customers, appreciate.”

Commenting on the customer service abilities of the Jamaican workforce, the CEO said, “We have an educated talent pool with cultural affinity to North America. With a strong history of hospitality from the tourism sector, the Jamaican labour pool understands how to connect with North American consumers and provide exceptional customer experiences.”

He noted that, while the Jamaican labour pool is smaller than more traditional destinations in Asia, such as India, “many big brands now see Jamaica and other nearshore destinations as a critical part of their overall outsourcing mix, as they seek greater geo-diversity. Jamaica also offers great potential for moving up the value chain and providing higher value services.”

Epstein noted that, with the spread of work from home, “the ability to scale is still strong and offers new opportunities for tapping into skilled labour with a flexible approach that is key in the New Economy.”