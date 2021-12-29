IPO to be oversubscribed

Equity analysts are forecasting that the initial public offering of shares from Spur Tree Spices Jamaica, which opens today, will be oversubscribed given strong market interest and the fact that 40 per cent of the 335.39 million shares on offer have been reserved for interested parties.

Spur Tree Spices has reserved approximately 158.1 million of the shares on offer to specific categories of persons, including staff, suppliers and non-executive directors. The remaining shares, along with any reserved shares not purchased, will be available to the general public.

Spur Tree Spices is seeking to raise $335 million from the IPO, which is scheduled to close on January 19, 2022. Shares are being sold at a price of $1.00.

Spur Tree Spices is a Jamaican company which has been in operation for the past 15 years, specialising in the production, distribution and sale of premium quality wet seasonings and sauces. Applications for the Spur Tree Spices IPO will only be accepted electronically through the Sagicor Investments Jamaica eInvest platform.

IC Insider business magazine has given the IPO a buy likewise Sagicor Investments, which is the co-broker for the IPO. IC Insider reports that priced at $1 per share at price-earnings ratio (PE) of 8.7 based on earnings before tax, “the IPO should be heavily oversubscribed with closure likely by the end of the week.”

The P/E ratio is used for valuing companies and to find out whether they are overvalued or undervalued. Other market watchers point to the fact that at $1 per share, the IPO is reasonably price for a company which shows vast potential for growth saying this IPO is a wise buy.

Spur Tree Spices has shown significant improvement in performance during the eight-month period ending August 31, 2021 thanks to a 28 per cent growth in sales over the prior corresponding period to $542 million. This demonstrates how the company has grown and has remained profitable despite economic circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

Operating profit of $96 million for the period represent an increase over the $50 million in the prior period. Finance costs increased marginally to $10 million for the August 2021 period and $7 million for the 2020 period. This resulted in $86 million in profit before tax, representing a 101 per cent increase over the prior period. Despite the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, to date, there has been no significant adverse impact on the company.

The company has convened an online investor's briefing for today from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm to speak more about the IPO. While the company is active in the local market through its various distribution channels, its major focus remains the export market.

Spur Tree Spices generates approximately 95 per cent of its sales from the export markets and has entered new markets. Spur Tree Spices is both USA FDA-and SQF-certified.