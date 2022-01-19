Itel builds US network

Itel, the business process outsourcing company created by Jamaican Yoni Epstein, is leveraging work-from-home networks in 20 states across the United States of America and in Latin America to grow company revenues.

The company is currently recruiting workers in locale as far flung as New York and Los Angeles, with Epstein, the founder and chairman of itel, indicating that it has been targeting the company's On-Premise and to Work-at-Home to your 'Office Anywhere' buildout to meet growing client needs in the region.

Itel is filling employment gaps for American companies challenged by inadequate workforce strength.

The CEO told the Jamaica Observer, “Our ability to hire across so many states helps to mitigate against concerns clients may have of labour shortage.

“Based on our work-at-home platform, we can recruit without limitations of borders which open greater access to a wider talent pool.”

Itel, at this time, has one physical site in the US. It is in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which launched this site in September 2021, in order to meet the onshore needs of a high-end luxury retail client.

However, the company has had work-at-home operations in the US since 2017.

Itel has been in fast growth mode since its acquisition of Granada Corporation in March 2016 and Carrental8.com in December 2017. Since then it has expanded its at-home network and improved its bilingual service offering.

The acquisitions provided a coast-to-coast network of remote and bilingual agents, as well as an office in Monterrey, Mexico. In total, US operations are now spread across 20 states.

Epstein told the Business Observer, “We are an entrepreneurial company with a relatively flat management structure. As a result, our clients have easy access to leadership. This facilitates quick decision-making and problem-solving.”

He said the company offers a hybrid model of customer experience services, explaining, “ Hybrid means we offer a mix of onsite and work-at-home solutions spread across none countries and 11 facilities in Latin America, North America and the Caribbean.

“We have established an IT infrastructure and operational procedures that allow us to mobilise rapidly and repeat proven approaches. We have a blueprint that we adapt and customise to the local requirements of every new site or work-at-home set up. This allows us to be nimble.”

Asked if itel was also affected by the reluctance of many Americans to return to the job market, he said the company was not affected adding, “The key is offering a culture that people want to be a part of and opportunities for career advancement. Yes, it is a competitive labour market due to the changing nature of the US workforce. But, at the end of the day, people are looking for flexibility, growth opportunities and an exciting company culture. We have won numerous awards, which is due in large part to the way we engage staff and create inspiring workspaces.”

Epstein added, “We continue to investigate new technologies and methodologies that facilitate modern and more flexible approaches to working. It's a new economy and we have the flexibility, expertise and progressive mindset to attract talent. We also use a mass recruitment platform that helps to match candidates quickly to the right job profiles.”

The CEO noted that, “Speed is important in this market. You have to find the right people and hire them quickly, then you have to ensure the culture and benefits are in place to keep them loyal.”

Epstein shared that Indiana has a growth node that was expanding fastest in the United States. “Right now the majority of our growth in new business is happening at our Indiana site.”

In August 2021, itel raised US$5 million via issue of cumulative preference shares via broker Portland JSX. Around that time, itel also acquired Emerge, a business process outsourcer in Guyana and Honduras.

Itel said that acquisition was aimed at widening its expansive geographic footprint across the Caribbean, Latin America, and North America.