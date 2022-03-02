J$ vulnerable to global factors

A discussion paper released in January 2022 by Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is contending that the Jamaican dollar depreciates when there is heightened risk perception in the world even more than other factors.

The paper, entitled “Identifying the External and Internal Drivers of Exchange Rate Volatility in Small Open Economies: Evidence from Jamaica,” written by Uluc Aysun of the University of Central Florida, continues the discussion on capital controls in the Caribbean.

It examines exchange rate movements in Jamaica, the United States and the G-7 countries. Setting the context, the writer noted that there has been a resurgence of capital controls following the 2008 global financial crisis not only in the developing world but also in some advanced economies.

Aysun asserted, “While these controls aim to protect economies from large exchange rate fluctuations, they are also known to impose long-run structural costs that could more than offset any potential short-run benefits. It is, therefore, critical to determine whether capital controls are fully justified.”

Framing his discussion, the writer stated, “From a policy perspective, if the main source of exchange rate volatility is external to a country, capital controls could be the only comprehensive tool available to mitigate the damaging effects of this volatility. If, by contrast, domestic shocks are the main drivers of exchange rates, prudent policies could ensure stability while avoiding the costs of blunt tools such as capital controls.”

The paper estimates a three-country dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) model to identify the drivers of exchange rate volatility in small open economies (SOE).

DSGE models are used by macroeconomists to model change over time. The theory measures how sectors in the economy behave and how the sectors interact.

In addition to the usual cross-country linkages through trade and asset holdings, the model features common shocks that affect economies symmetrically.

Using data from Jamaica, the US and the G-7 region (excluding the US), the researcher concluded that external financial shocks are the primary drivers of exchange rate fluctuations in the SOE.

He wrote, “While domestic financial shocks are bigger contributors than US and G-7 specific shocks, shocks that are common across the US and the G-7 generally play the main role. Non-financial shocks, domestic and external, are inconsequential for exchange rate volatility.”

The paper uncovered that the three primary causes (ranked) of exchange rate volatility (ie large or unpredictable changes in the exchange rate) in Jamaica are: volatility in global foreign exchange markets; volatility in global bond markets; and monetary policy shocks.

The first two sources of exchange rate volatility are referred to as volatility in the global financial markets such as stock market turbulence and rapid movement in a third country's currency vis-à-vis the US dollar.

The writer clarified, “Jamaican investors and businesses who are exposed to changes in these asset prices will react by buying and/or selling US dollars in the Jamaican foreign exchange market, thereby affecting the domestic exchange rate. The paper shows that developments in global financial markets have had a bigger impact on Jamaica's exchange rate than domestic monetary conditions.”

The other important inference from the DSGE model was that common global shocks are just as important as domestic shocks for exchange rate volatility in small countries like Jamaica.

The writer asserts, “The paper is novel in that it develops and applies to Jamaica a three-country model to distinguish between the different types of external financial shocks and is therefore able to more precisely separate the sources of the external shocks into bilateral (ie from one trading partner) or multilateral (more than one trading partner).”

The BOJ has indicated that the degree of exchange rate pass through to headline inflation ranges between 0.3 to 0.7 percentage points.

The paper, in agreement, reports that the degree of exchange rate pass through ranges between 0.44 and 0.62 percentage points. That is for every 1.0 per cent increase in the exchange rate, the general price level increases by between 0.4 to 0.6 per cent.